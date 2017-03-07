iifl-logo-icon 1
Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.85
(-5.00%)
Mar 7, 2017|01:15:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

33.17

50.07

56.21

yoy growth (%)

-100

-33.75

-10.92

1.18

Raw materials

0

-26.67

-33.9

-38.57

As % of sales

0

80.41

67.71

68.62

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.4

-0.37

-0.4

As % of sales

0

1.23

0.74

0.72

Other costs

-0.44

-1.18

-9.31

-10.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

3.56

18.6

18.88

Operating profit

-0.61

4.9

6.47

6.61

OPM

0

14.78

12.93

11.76

Depreciation

-2.05

-2.68

-2.67

-2.67

Interest expense

-0.61

-1.76

-2.7

-2.24

Other income

0

0.02

0.05

0.24

Profit before tax

-3.28

0.48

1.14

1.93

Taxes

2.21

-0.45

0.74

-2.17

Tax rate

-67.19

-93.57

64.39

-112.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.07

0.03

1.88

-0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0.19

-0.02

Net profit

-1.07

0.03

2.08

-0.25

yoy growth (%)

-3,578.69

-98.51

-916.22

-115.91

NPM

0

0.09

4.17

-0.45

