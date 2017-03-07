Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
33.17
50.07
56.21
yoy growth (%)
-100
-33.75
-10.92
1.18
Raw materials
0
-26.67
-33.9
-38.57
As % of sales
0
80.41
67.71
68.62
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.4
-0.37
-0.4
As % of sales
0
1.23
0.74
0.72
Other costs
-0.44
-1.18
-9.31
-10.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
3.56
18.6
18.88
Operating profit
-0.61
4.9
6.47
6.61
OPM
0
14.78
12.93
11.76
Depreciation
-2.05
-2.68
-2.67
-2.67
Interest expense
-0.61
-1.76
-2.7
-2.24
Other income
0
0.02
0.05
0.24
Profit before tax
-3.28
0.48
1.14
1.93
Taxes
2.21
-0.45
0.74
-2.17
Tax rate
-67.19
-93.57
64.39
-112.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.07
0.03
1.88
-0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0.19
-0.02
Net profit
-1.07
0.03
2.08
-0.25
yoy growth (%)
-3,578.69
-98.51
-916.22
-115.91
NPM
0
0.09
4.17
-0.45
