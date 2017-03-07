iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Key Ratios

2.85
(-5.00%)
Mar 7, 2017|01:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-33.75

-10.92

Op profit growth

-112.58

-24.27

-2.05

EBIT growth

-218.91

-41.74

-7.85

Net profit growth

-3,578.69

-98.51

-916.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

14.78

12.93

11.76

EBIT margin

0

6.76

7.69

7.43

Net profit margin

0

0.09

4.17

-0.45

RoCE

-2

1.72

3.46

RoNW

-0.33

0

0.63

RoA

-0.2

0

0.46

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.01

0.82

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.23

-1.04

-0.23

-1.15

Book value per share

30.15

33.97

33.96

30.27

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

324

2.9

0

P/CEPS

-1.36

-3.1

-10.24

-6.66

P/B

0.05

0.09

0.07

0.25

EV/EBIDTA

-95.52

10.85

6.62

5.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-67.19

-93.57

64.39

-112.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

177.47

121.68

Inventory days

0

196.07

115.67

Creditor days

-585.21

-80.82

-60.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.3

-1.27

-1.42

-1.86

Net debt / equity

0.71

0.52

0.43

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

-88.36

9.22

5.74

2.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-80.41

-67.71

-68.62

Employee costs

0

-1.23

-0.74

-0.72

Other costs

0

-3.56

-18.6

-18.88

Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.