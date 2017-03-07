Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-33.75
-10.92
Op profit growth
-112.58
-24.27
-2.05
EBIT growth
-218.91
-41.74
-7.85
Net profit growth
-3,578.69
-98.51
-916.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
14.78
12.93
11.76
EBIT margin
0
6.76
7.69
7.43
Net profit margin
0
0.09
4.17
-0.45
RoCE
-2
1.72
3.46
RoNW
-0.33
0
0.63
RoA
-0.2
0
0.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.01
0.82
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.23
-1.04
-0.23
-1.15
Book value per share
30.15
33.97
33.96
30.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
324
2.9
0
P/CEPS
-1.36
-3.1
-10.24
-6.66
P/B
0.05
0.09
0.07
0.25
EV/EBIDTA
-95.52
10.85
6.62
5.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-67.19
-93.57
64.39
-112.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
177.47
121.68
Inventory days
0
196.07
115.67
Creditor days
-585.21
-80.82
-60.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.3
-1.27
-1.42
-1.86
Net debt / equity
0.71
0.52
0.43
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
-88.36
9.22
5.74
2.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-80.41
-67.71
-68.62
Employee costs
0
-1.23
-0.74
-0.72
Other costs
0
-3.56
-18.6
-18.88
