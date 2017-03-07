Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-3.28
0.48
1.14
1.93
Depreciation
-2.05
-2.68
-2.67
-2.67
Tax paid
2.21
-0.45
0.74
-2.17
Working capital
-3.06
5.96
-4.41
10.47
Other operating items
Operating
-6.19
3.3
-5.2
7.56
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.06
0.12
Free cash flow
-6.19
3.3
-5.14
7.69
Equity raised
113.31
121.91
110.43
101.94
Investing
0
0.02
0
0
Financing
9.3
8.03
21.25
4.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
116.42
133.27
126.54
114.62
