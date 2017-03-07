iifl-logo-icon 1
Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.85
(-5.00%)
Mar 7, 2017|01:15:00 PM

Swarnajyothi Agrotech & Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-3.28

0.48

1.14

1.93

Depreciation

-2.05

-2.68

-2.67

-2.67

Tax paid

2.21

-0.45

0.74

-2.17

Working capital

-3.06

5.96

-4.41

10.47

Other operating items

Operating

-6.19

3.3

-5.2

7.56

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.06

0.12

Free cash flow

-6.19

3.3

-5.14

7.69

Equity raised

113.31

121.91

110.43

101.94

Investing

0

0.02

0

0

Financing

9.3

8.03

21.25

4.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

116.42

133.27

126.54

114.62

