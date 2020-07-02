To

The Members of M/s Techno Forge Ltd

Under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP")

Report on the audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s Techno Forge Ltd, which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit (or Loss)* and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The Companys net worth is negative and the borrowings from banks and financial institutions have been classified by the lenders as non-performing assets since from 2014.

Further Honble NCLT, AHMEDABAD Bench vide order no C.P. (I.B) No. 264/7/NCLT/AHM /2018, dated 02/07/2020 initiation of Corporate Insolvency Process ("CIRP") and has appointed CA Bhavi Shreyans Shah having Registration No.IBBI /IPA-001/IP-IP-P00915/217-18/11521 as an "Interim Resolution Professional" (IRP). On 02/07/2020, Powers of Board of Directors are vested with Resolution professional as per NCLT order and provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Further, the members of the CoC has in their first meeting continued the IRP as Resolution Professional (RP) in accordance with section 22 of the Code, 2016. The Resolution Plan as per IBC was submitted by the erstwhile management being MSME and eligible under IBC. The resolution plan submitted by the erstwhile management to the CoC has been accepted and the application has been filed before Honble NCLT Ahmedabad bench under section 30 & 31 for the approval of the Resolution plan as approved by the CoC members. The same is pending before the AA

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are not applicable to the Company as the Company has been delisted due to non compliances

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Resolution Professionals responsibility for the financial statements

Pursuant to order dated 02-07-2020 of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal - Ahmedabad Bench at Ahmedabad ("NCLT Order"), Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIR Process") has been initiated for the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, ("the Code") and related rules and regulations issued there under with effect from 02-07-2020 (Commencement Date of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process). CA Bhavi Shreyans Shah (IP Registration No: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-00915/2017-18/11521) was appointed as Interim Resolution Professional ("IRP"). The members of the CoC have in their first meeting dated 04-08-2020 continued CA Bhavi Shreyans Shah as Resolution Professional ("RP") in accordance with section 22 of the Code.

The Companys board of directors/ Resolution Professional / Management are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Companys Board of Directors/ Resolution Professional/ management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management / RP are also responsible for overseeing the Companys Financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

The provisions of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company since.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements list attached to the financial statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

List of Litigation

Sr. No. Claimant Claim Amount. 1 BANK OF INDIA 294459663/- Vadodara MID Corporate Branch, Bank Of India Building, 2nd Floor, Raopura, Vadodara-390001 (Pending before NCLT court) 2 Bajaj Finance Ltd, 4th Floor, Bajaj Finserv Corporate Office, off Pune Ahmednagar Road, Viman Nagar, 2312727/- PUNE - 411 014. (Pending before the Pune civil court) 3 Standarad Precision Bellows 76160/- 2/12, G.I.D.C. Estate, Gorva, Vadodara - 390 016 (Pending before Vadodara civil court) 4 High Profile Engineers 16, 4th Floor, Building No.A/3, S.No.29/2 +30/2/21 Part, Potnis Parisar, Karve Nagar 88595/- Pune - 411 052. (Pending before the Pune Civil Court) 5 Pavan Hansraj Jain Kirti Metal Corporation 87000/- Ankleshwar. (Pending before Ankleshwar civil court) 6 Wikus-Niran Saws 335386/- 4, Radha, Teli Galli, Andheri (Easte) Mumbai-400059 (Pending before Mumbai-Andheri court) 7 C R Supplier 1389073/- Vadodara. (Pending before Vadodara civil court) Customs,Excise & Service Tax Appellate 311000/- 8 Tribunal. (Pending before Central Government Industrial Tribunal cum 1320356/- 9 Labour Court (Pending before the Tribunal) BHAILAL KALA KACHELA 120000/- 10 SATYVAN R. KUSHWAHA (Pending before Vadodara Labour court) 11 Boiler Attendance. 470917/- (Pending before Ankleshwar labour court) 12 S.E. Investment Ltd. Loan Amount and Interest Amount fully Paid and the disputed amount ( Rs.2.00 Per Thousand as Damages charges ) Rs. 18,00,000.00

For, Mahesh A. Mehta & Co.

Chartered Accountants

[Mahesh A. Mehta]

Proprietor

M.NO.037887

F.R.NO.105794W

UDIN : 23037887BGVOBU9473

Place: Ankleshwar

Date:02/09/2023

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report*

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of M/s Techno Forge Ltd of even date)

1. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets of the Company were physically verified in full by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us, we report that the Company does not hold any freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

2. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

3. According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register required under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security or made any investments to which the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

6. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

7. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2020 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

i. Self Assessment Tax for A.Y. 2011-12 of Rs.31.99 Lacs

ii. Self Assessment Tax for A.Y. 2012-13 of Rs. 18.26 Lacs

iii. Self Assessment Tax for A.Y. 2013-14 of Rs. 21.07 Lacs

(b)

SR.NO Name of Statutory Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 7.06 A.Y. 2007-08 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 22.31 A.Y. 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 73.81* A.Y.2011-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

* Including Self Assessment tax of Rs 31.99/- Lacs as above.

8 According to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to banks financial institutions and government as detailed in Appendix - I to this report. The Company does not have any dues to debenture holders during the year.

Appendix - I

Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to banks and financial Institutions. Unpaid overdue interest and installments to banks interest amount Rs.12,95,06,803/ installment amounts to Rs. 18,09,36,307/- and to financial institutions amounts to Rs.18,03,552/- as on 31st March, 2021 including devolved guarantee / letter of credit. The overdue relates to Financial Years 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-2017 & 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020

9. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and has not taken any term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the order is not applicable.

10. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the order is not applicable.

15 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

16 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

For, Mahesh A. Mehta & Co.

Chartered Accountants

[Mahesh A. Mehta]

Proprietor

M.NO.037887

F.R.NO.105794W

UDIN : 23037887BGVOBU9473

Place: Ankleshwar

Date: 02/09/2023

Appendix - I

Details of default in payment of dues to banks, financial institutions and government

Name of the bank/ Financial Institution Nature of default Amount of default Period of default Present status Bank Of India Unpaid overdue interest and installments installment amounts financial institutions Rs.12,95,06,803 From Years 2012-13 to 2019-20 unpaid Bank Of India Rs.18,09,36,307/- From Years 2012-13 to 2019-20 Unpaid Bajaj Fin Investment Rs. 18,03,552/- From Years 2012-13 to 2019-20 Unpaid Total Rs. 31,22,46,662/-

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of M/s Techno Forge Ltd of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub - section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Techno Forge Ltd as at March 31, 2023, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Resolution Professionals responsibility for internal financial controls

The suspended board of directors of the Company / Resolution Professional / Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, Mahesh A. Mehta & Co.

Chartered Accountants

[Mahesh A. Mehta]

Proprietor

M.NO.037887

F.R.NO.105794W

UDIN : 23037887BGVOBU9473

Place: Ankleshwar

Date : 02/09/2023.