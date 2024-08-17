iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Techno Forge Ltd Share Price

11.07
(4.93%)
Nov 2, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Techno Forge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

11.07

Prev. Close

10.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1.17

Day's High

11.07

Day's Low

11.07

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-41.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.77

P/E

3.94

EPS

2.81

Divi. Yield

0

Techno Forge Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Techno Forge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Techno Forge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:21 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.46%

Non-Promoter- 59.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Techno Forge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

4.31

4.31

4.31

4.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.08

-23.29

-24.54

-21.82

Net Worth

-17.77

-18.98

-20.23

-17.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

5.1

7.43

6.43

10.63

yoy growth (%)

-31.4

15.51

-39.5

-53.64

Raw materials

-4.56

-6.63

-9.5

-7.79

As % of sales

89.46

89.3

147.73

73.24

Employee costs

-0.84

-0.86

-0.91

-1.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-5.53

-6.21

-9.23

-7.13

Depreciation

-1.25

-1.28

-1.35

-1.36

Tax paid

-4.23

4.16

2.45

2.18

Working capital

-5.84

-4.78

-9.33

-1.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.4

15.51

-39.5

-53.64

Op profit growth

30.17

-61.4

117.17

-162.29

EBIT growth

-16.04

-40.54

50.98

-205.42

Net profit growth

378.48

-69.86

36.81

-1,006.24

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Techno Forge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Techno Forge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ASHOK MANSUKHLAL KAPASI

Whole-time Director

AROON MANSUKHLAL KAPASI

Director

HEMANT VASANJI CHHEDA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Techno Forge Ltd

Summary

Techno Forge Limited is an India-based company. The Company is an organized forged shop. The companys products include ingots, forged flanges, shaft, gear, pinion and rollers, forged tube and pipe fitting, flats and blocks, gear rings, hollow bars, rolls for rolling mills and forge valve body. The company was incorporated in the year 1979 and is based in Ankleshwar, India.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company purchased a gas based captive power plant from Gusscpr Spain with the capacity of 610 kilowatt as a substitute of electricity and the Heat Recovery Unit (HRU).
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Techno Forge Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.