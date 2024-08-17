SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹11.07
Prev. Close₹10.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.17
Day's High₹11.07
Day's Low₹11.07
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-41.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.77
P/E3.94
EPS2.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
4.31
4.31
4.31
4.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.08
-23.29
-24.54
-21.82
Net Worth
-17.77
-18.98
-20.23
-17.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
5.1
7.43
6.43
10.63
yoy growth (%)
-31.4
15.51
-39.5
-53.64
Raw materials
-4.56
-6.63
-9.5
-7.79
As % of sales
89.46
89.3
147.73
73.24
Employee costs
-0.84
-0.86
-0.91
-1.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-5.53
-6.21
-9.23
-7.13
Depreciation
-1.25
-1.28
-1.35
-1.36
Tax paid
-4.23
4.16
2.45
2.18
Working capital
-5.84
-4.78
-9.33
-1.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.4
15.51
-39.5
-53.64
Op profit growth
30.17
-61.4
117.17
-162.29
EBIT growth
-16.04
-40.54
50.98
-205.42
Net profit growth
378.48
-69.86
36.81
-1,006.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ASHOK MANSUKHLAL KAPASI
Whole-time Director
AROON MANSUKHLAL KAPASI
Director
HEMANT VASANJI CHHEDA
Reports by Techno Forge Ltd
Summary
Techno Forge Limited is an India-based company. The Company is an organized forged shop. The companys products include ingots, forged flanges, shaft, gear, pinion and rollers, forged tube and pipe fitting, flats and blocks, gear rings, hollow bars, rolls for rolling mills and forge valve body. The company was incorporated in the year 1979 and is based in Ankleshwar, India.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company purchased a gas based captive power plant from Gusscpr Spain with the capacity of 610 kilowatt as a substitute of electricity and the Heat Recovery Unit (HRU).
