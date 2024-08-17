iifl-logo-icon 1
Techno Forge Ltd Company Summary

11.07
(4.93%)
Nov 2, 2015

Techno Forge Ltd Summary

Techno Forge Limited is an India-based company. The Company is an organized forged shop. The companys products include ingots, forged flanges, shaft, gear, pinion and rollers, forged tube and pipe fitting, flats and blocks, gear rings, hollow bars, rolls for rolling mills and forge valve body. The company was incorporated in the year 1979 and is based in Ankleshwar, India.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company purchased a gas based captive power plant from Gusscpr Spain with the capacity of 610 kilowatt as a substitute of electricity and the Heat Recovery Unit (HRU).

