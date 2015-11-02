iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Techno Forge Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.07
(4.93%)
Nov 2, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Techno Forge Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

5.1

7.43

6.43

10.63

yoy growth (%)

-31.4

15.51

-39.5

-53.64

Raw materials

-4.56

-6.63

-9.5

-7.79

As % of sales

89.46

89.3

147.73

73.24

Employee costs

-0.84

-0.86

-0.91

-1.2

As % of sales

16.55

11.57

14.22

11.31

Other costs

-2.77

-2.3

-2.15

-4.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.45

30.99

33.42

42.01

Operating profit

-3.08

-2.36

-6.13

-2.82

OPM

-60.47

-31.86

-95.38

-26.57

Depreciation

-1.25

-1.28

-1.35

-1.36

Interest expense

-2.63

-2.75

-3.41

-3.28

Other income

1.43

0.2

1.68

0.34

Profit before tax

-5.53

-6.21

-9.23

-7.13

Taxes

-4.23

4.16

2.45

2.18

Tax rate

76.48

-67.12

-26.62

-30.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.76

-2.04

-6.77

-4.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-9.76

-2.04

-6.77

-4.95

yoy growth (%)

378.48

-69.86

36.81

-1,006.24

NPM

-191.51

-27.45

-105.23

-46.52

Techno Forge Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Techno Forge Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.