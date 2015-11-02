Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
5.1
7.43
6.43
10.63
yoy growth (%)
-31.4
15.51
-39.5
-53.64
Raw materials
-4.56
-6.63
-9.5
-7.79
As % of sales
89.46
89.3
147.73
73.24
Employee costs
-0.84
-0.86
-0.91
-1.2
As % of sales
16.55
11.57
14.22
11.31
Other costs
-2.77
-2.3
-2.15
-4.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.45
30.99
33.42
42.01
Operating profit
-3.08
-2.36
-6.13
-2.82
OPM
-60.47
-31.86
-95.38
-26.57
Depreciation
-1.25
-1.28
-1.35
-1.36
Interest expense
-2.63
-2.75
-3.41
-3.28
Other income
1.43
0.2
1.68
0.34
Profit before tax
-5.53
-6.21
-9.23
-7.13
Taxes
-4.23
4.16
2.45
2.18
Tax rate
76.48
-67.12
-26.62
-30.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.76
-2.04
-6.77
-4.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-9.76
-2.04
-6.77
-4.95
yoy growth (%)
378.48
-69.86
36.81
-1,006.24
NPM
-191.51
-27.45
-105.23
-46.52
