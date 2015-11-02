Techno Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-5.53
-6.21
-9.23
-7.13
Depreciation
-1.25
-1.28
-1.35
-1.36
Tax paid
-4.23
4.16
2.45
2.18
Working capital
-5.84
-4.78
-9.33
-1.53
Other operating items
Operating
-16.86
-8.11
-17.45
-7.84
Capital expenditure
-0.01
-0.64
-2.36
-0.12
Free cash flow
-16.88
-8.75
-19.81
-7.96
Equity raised
-14.25
-10.15
3.94
13.96
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.19
10.43
12.12
10.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-19.94
-8.47
-3.75
16.72
