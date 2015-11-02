iifl-logo-icon 1
Techno Forge Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.07
(4.93%)
Nov 2, 2015

Techno Forge Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-5.53

-6.21

-9.23

-7.13

Depreciation

-1.25

-1.28

-1.35

-1.36

Tax paid

-4.23

4.16

2.45

2.18

Working capital

-5.84

-4.78

-9.33

-1.53

Other operating items

Operating

-16.86

-8.11

-17.45

-7.84

Capital expenditure

-0.01

-0.64

-2.36

-0.12

Free cash flow

-16.88

-8.75

-19.81

-7.96

Equity raised

-14.25

-10.15

3.94

13.96

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.19

10.43

12.12

10.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-19.94

-8.47

-3.75

16.72

