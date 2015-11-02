iifl-logo-icon 1
Techno Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

11.07
(4.93%)
Nov 2, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

4.31

4.31

4.31

4.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.08

-23.29

-24.54

-21.82

Net Worth

-17.77

-18.98

-20.23

-17.51

Minority Interest

Debt

21.63

21.63

21.77

23.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.86

2.65

1.54

5.74

Fixed Assets

10.73

11.72

12.88

14.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.78

3.58

2.17

4.96

Networking Capital

-12.07

-14.06

-13.66

-13.31

Inventories

7.24

2.76

1.74

2.16

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.54

0.93

0.56

0.56

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.51

0.75

0.76

0.81

Sundry Creditors

-1.69

-1.72

-0.84

-0.86

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-19.67

-16.78

-15.88

-15.98

Cash

1.42

1.41

0.15

0.07

Total Assets

3.86

2.65

1.54

5.75

