Techno Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
4.31
4.31
4.31
4.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.08
-23.29
-24.54
-21.82
Net Worth
-17.77
-18.98
-20.23
-17.51
Minority Interest
Debt
21.63
21.63
21.77
23.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.86
2.65
1.54
5.74
Fixed Assets
10.73
11.72
12.88
14.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.78
3.58
2.17
4.96
Networking Capital
-12.07
-14.06
-13.66
-13.31
Inventories
7.24
2.76
1.74
2.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.54
0.93
0.56
0.56
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.51
0.75
0.76
0.81
Sundry Creditors
-1.69
-1.72
-0.84
-0.86
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.67
-16.78
-15.88
-15.98
Cash
1.42
1.41
0.15
0.07
Total Assets
3.86
2.65
1.54
5.75
