The Directors are pleased to present the Fortieth Annual Report and the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2023.

Pursuant to order dated 02.07.2020 of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal - Ahmedabad Bench at Ahmedabad ("NCLT Order"), Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIR Process") has been initiated for the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, ("the Code") and related rules and regulations issued there under with effect from 02-07-2020 (Commencement Date of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process). CA Bhavi Shreyans Shah (IP Registration No: IBBI/IPA- 001/IP-00915/2017-18/11521) was appointed as Interim Resolution Professional ("IRP"). The members of the CoC have in their first meeting dated 04.08.2020 continued CA Bhavi Shreyans Shah as Resolution Professional ("RP") in accordance with section 22 of the Code.

In view hereof, Annual General Meeting is being called and convened by the Order of RP.

The powers of Board of Directors of the Company stand suspended effective from the CIR Process commencement date and such powers along with the management of affairs of the Company are vested with the RP. In view hereof, Annual General Meeting is being called and convened by the Order of RP.

The RP has relied on the certifications, representations and statements made by the erstwhile management for such period and is signing the Financial Statements solely for the purpose of discharging the powers of the Board of directors which have been conferred upon her by virtue of section 17 of the Code.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

[Rupees in Lacs] Particulars For the year ended 31.03.2023 For the year ended 31.03.2022 Total Income 4182.36 2748.86 Increase /( Decrease in stock) (326.22) (351.14) Expenditure 4452.37 2880.78 Finance Charges 1.53 0.94 Gross Profit after interest but before depreciation and taxation 78.50 218.28 Depreciation 116.49 117.01 Profit before provisions and write offs (25.10) 101.27 Tax Expenses Current Tax Deferred T ax (28.40) (19.92) Profit after tax 3.30 121.19 Less: Short provision (Income Tax) Profit (Loss) for the period 3.30 121.19 Profit carried to Balance Sheet 3.30 121.19

2. DIVIDEND

Since the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of the Company had been in operation from 02.07.2020 as per the Orders passed by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench. Being the transition period the directors (Whose powers have since been suspended) does not recommend any dividend for the year 2019-20. The Directors do not recommend any dividend for this year due to inadequate cash resources.

3. OPERATIONS

During the year, the company has achieved sales turnover of Rs. 4169.47 Lacs as compared to previous year of Rs 2718.42 Lacs. Net profit before tax for the year under review amounted to Rs. (37.99) Lacs as compared to profit in the previous year of Rs. 101.27 Lacs.

4. DIRECTORS AND NUMBER OF BOARD MEETING

At the ensuing Annual General Meeting, Mr. Arun Kapasi, Director of the Company shall retire by rotation and are being eligible offer themselves for re-appointment.

Shri Hemant V Chheda your Director of the Company has expired on dated 20.10.2019

The corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of the Company had been in operation from 02.07.2020 as per the Order passed by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench. During the period of CIRP, the powers of Board of Directors were suspended and the same were vesting with the Resolution Professional. During the period of CIRP, committee of creditors meeting were held and the same was attended by Resolution Professional and members of committee of creditors also by Suspended Board of Directors.

5. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any Public Deposits during the year under review.

6. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Steel Industries under core sector and basic requirement for industrial and country development. Being capital intensive government public expenditure with private partnership is essential.

a) Industry Structure

Government has to increase IMPORT Duty on Imports of steel and Government projects to be execute immediately, so, Demand will be increase.

b) Corporate Governance

Being steel process industry is in transmission stage of adoption of international technology, so, cost effective and mass production will be key factor in process industries.

Our company has adopted corporate governance and corporate responsibilities such as no discrimination of cast/sex/religion/culture, conservation of energy, education, training for staff for handling disaster management, human face of economics etc.

c) Opportunities and Threats

The improvement in the world wide economy has fuelled greater demand for infrastructure developments which have, in turn, led to increase in the steel demand all over the world. India as a major steel producer offers an excellent business opportunity which is expected to continue for some more years to come.

The major threats that affect the performance of the steel industry are often attributed to low steel consumption, higher cost of various inputs, higher transportation cost, cheaper imports of finished products etc.

Your Company has, however, analyzed the trends in the steel industry and rapid development occurring in the world of steel. Strategies are constantly reworked to minimize the adverse implications.

Further due to COVID-19 epidemic, there is uncertainty in Industry, which is considered to be one of threats.

d) Outlook

It is expected that the Government would remain committed to development in infrastructure facilities, globalization and carrying out third generation economic reforms which would lead to rise in demand for steel and other related products. Consistent growth in global as well as Indian economy points out to a bright future for the steel and other related industries.

e) Risks and Concerns:

Your Company has taken a number of steps with a view to keep its position intact in the market. Your Company has been in constant touch with its valuable Customers and has been attempting to rope in new customers and widen its customer base which will all help the Company when it restarts its operations.

Your Company has also been in touch with major suppliers so that non-availability of any critical inputs on time does not pose any problem in future.

All the fixed and current assets have been insured on the basis of market value (indemnity) and as per expert opinion of an approved valuer, and security has been stepped up at plant premises to safeguard the properties of the Company.

For exports exchange rate risk is very closely monitored and with currencies such as US Dollar and Euro being volatile the company is also forward booking and making options against the exports. However, the total exports of the company are not more than 10% of entire sales.

f) Adequacy of Internal Control

The Company has an adequate internal controls system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviews the adequacy of internal controls.

g) Human Resource Development

Your Company continued to have cordial and harmonious relations with its employees.

h) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

During the year Company registered a turnover of Rs. 4219.07 Lacs as compared to previous year of Rs. 2748.85 Lacs.

7. AUDITORS

M/s. Mahesh A Mehta and Co, Chartered Accountants, Ankleshwar, is the auditors and have fixed their remuneration.

Management reply to auditors observation to the Auditors Report:

Minor delay in payment of Excise Duty, Cess, Service Tax, Income Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, and Professional Tax etc will be taken care of in future. Default in repayment of dues to financial institutions was because of slowdown in the business & non recovery of funds from market.

8. Disclosure under the Companies Act, 2013

Information given below is pursuant to various disclosures requirements prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, to the extent applicable to the Company.

a) conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo

i. Conversion of Fuel

The Company has invested in press technology instead of hammer to make less pollution and up to par with international standard.

ii. Foreign Exchange Earning and outgo

Foreign Exchange expenditure: Rs nil Foreign Exchange earned: Rs. 18,42,80,068/-

b) Extract of Annual Return and other Disclosures:

The Extract of Annual Return in the Form no. MGT 9 as per section 134 (3)(a) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this report as Annexure I.

c) Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments :

During the period under review, your Company has not directly or indirectly -

i. Given any loan to any person or body corporate other than usual advances envisaged in a contract for supply of materials or equipments or jobs work , if any,

ii. Given any guarantee or provided any security in connection with loan to anybody corporate or any person.

iii. Acquired by way of subscription, purchase or otherwise, the securities of anybody corporate

d) Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties:

No agreement was entered with related parties by the Company during the current year. The Company presents all related party transactions before the Board specifying the nature, value, and terms and conditions of the transaction. Transaction with related parties are conducted in a transparent manner with the interest of the Company and Stakeholders as utmost priority

As all the related party transactions were entered by the Company in ordinary course of business and were in arms length basis, a FORM AOC- 2 is attached to this report as Annexure II.

e) Material Changes and commitments, if any affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the Financial year of the Company to which date the financial statements relate and the date of the Report:

There were no changes occurred between the financial year ended on 31.03.2023 and the date of the Report.

f) Adequacy of Internal Financial Controls

The Company has laid down adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements, commensurate with its size and nature of business operations.

g) Secretarial Audit Report

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, a Secretarial Audit Report given by CS Anisha Jhunjhunwala, a company secretary in practice shall be annexed with the report. (Annexure II)

The Board of Directors shall provide explanations or comments on every qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the company secretary in practice in the secretarial audit report.

h) Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

10. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A separate report on Corporate Governance as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is included in this Annual Report along with the certificate of M/s. Mahesh A Mehta & Co, Chartered Accountants, Ankleshwar, Statutory Auditors of the Company confirming its compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance stipulated under the said Regulation.

11. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors state that:

a. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed and there are no material departures.

b. Accounting Policies have been consistently applied. The Directors have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 and the profit and loss of the Company for the accounting year ended on that date

c. Proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records has been taken in accordance with the provision of the Act so as to safeguard the assets of the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities;

d. The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

12. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Suspended Board of Director acknowledges the support received from all its Business Associates, Bankers, depositors, shareholders and other business constituents.

Suspended Board of Director also wish to record their appreciation of the contribution made by employees during this challenging year.