To The Members of Techtran Polylenses Limited Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Techtran Polylenses Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2015, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner sorequired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2015, and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matter in the Notes to the financial statements:

a) Note 11.2 and Note 16.1 to the standalone financial statements indicates that the Company has converted the loan given to related party into 10% Non-Convertible, Non-Participating, Redeemable Cumulative Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each at premium of Rs.162/- which is redeemable within 7 years from the date of allotment at Rs.172/-. This is based on a valuation report which is relied upon by the management. This valuation indicates the existence of uncertainty relating to the future financial projections of the invest company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2015taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on31st March, 2015 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note29 to the financial statements; ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii) There is a delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company as on balance sheet date. However, the Company has transferred the amount on 27.05.2015 with a delay of 206 days.

For M.Anandam& Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn.No.000125S) S.Venkateswarlu Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No.022790 th Date: 28 May, 2015

Annexure to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of the Company for the year ended

st

on 31 March, 2015. We report that:

(I) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

(c) The company has maintained proper records of its inventories. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records were not material.

(iii) The company has granted an unsecured loan to one party covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. During the year the company has not received any payments towards principal and interest. The balance outstanding of Rs. 660.38 lakhs (inclusive of interest and principal dues) is converted into investment in preference shares of the said party read with Note 11.2 and Note 16.1 to the financial statements.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of goods. During the course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal control system in respect of these areas.

(v) The company has not accepted deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made and maintained accounts and records prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act.

(vii)

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, value added tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities and there were arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable as follows :

Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Income-tax 1,93,01,130 Employee State Insurance 3,07,812 Provident Fund 5,49,418

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company

examined by us, there are no disputed statutory dues like sales tax, income tax,

customs duty, excise duty, service tax, wealth tax, VAT or any cess as at 31 st March,

2015.

c) The amounts required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules made thereunder has not been transferred to such fund as on balance sheet date. However, the same amount was transferred on 27.05.2015 with a delay of 206 days.

viii) The Company has no losses at the end of the financial year and has incurred cash loss of Rs. 50.81 lakhs in the financial year and no cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

ix) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institutions or banks.

x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has given corporate guarantee for loan taken by the subsidiary from banks or financial Institutions, the terms and conditions are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained other than amounts temporarily invested pending utilization of the funds for the intended use.

xii) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company was noticed or reported during the year.