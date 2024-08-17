iifl-logo-icon 1
Techtran Polylenses Ltd Share Price

3.43
(4.89%)
Jun 12, 2017|01:02:41 PM

Techtran Polylenses Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

3.11

Prev. Close

3.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

3.43

Day's Low

3.11

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Techtran Polylenses Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Techtran Polylenses Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Techtran Polylenses Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:21 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 54.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Techtran Polylenses Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

15.03

15.03

14.73

14.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.01

20.13

17.49

16.52

Net Worth

29.04

35.16

32.22

31.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

17.54

28.15

28.77

26.77

yoy growth (%)

-37.68

-2.15

7.45

7.61

Raw materials

-5.38

-9.5

-10.69

-7.64

As % of sales

30.71

33.77

37.15

28.55

Employee costs

-6.98

-7.08

-6.73

-6.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-5.99

2.75

3.18

4.94

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.29

-1.18

-2.46

Tax paid

-0.04

-1

-1.04

-1.52

Working capital

-12.19

4.65

-1.57

9.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.68

-2.15

7.45

7.61

Op profit growth

-226.64

-7.72

-26

255.73

EBIT growth

-252.39

-10.15

-29.13

2,591.32

Net profit growth

-445.74

-18.1

-37.51

-2,293.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

5.92

22.84

33.47

33.88

29.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.92

22.84

33.47

33.88

29.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.99

0.68

0.62

2.2

Techtran Polylenses Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Techtran Polylenses Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Jayaram Chigurupati

Director

Denis Broun

Additional Director

Uma Devi Komath

Independent Director

Ved Prakash Gulati

Whole-time Director

Pulivarthi Madhuri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Techtran Polylenses Ltd

Summary

Techtran Polylenses (TPL) is the first lens-making company in India and amongst the very few worldwide to be awarded the ISO 9002 certification for its lens-manufacturing facility from RWTUV, Germany. TPL was promoted by a group of US-based non-resident Indians in 1987 as a 100% EOU. The company came out with a public issue in Oct.95 to produce plastic resin-based ophthalmic spectacle lenses (inst. cap. : 50 lac lenses pa). Production, commenced in Feb.92, was delayed as its original Italian supplier, VESIL, declared bankruptcy. TPL negotiated with new suppliers and finally commenced production in Feb.93. The company commenced operations with just one product in its range. Today, it has expanded its product range to flat-top bifocals, hi-index lenses and hard-coated lenses. Its state-of-the-art plant at Bonthpalli, Andhra Pradesh, follows stringent quality procedures and all its products conform to the standards of US FDA, and DIN, Germany. TDL has technical and financial collaborations with VESIL, Italy, for its single-vision range of lenses. It has also an exclusive tie-up for hi-index lenses with Fukul, Japan. During 1997-98, KRYPTOP, BLENDED KRYPTOP, Semi Finish Hi Index Flat Based Single Vision, Flat Top Hi Index and Lenticulars are developed and introduced into the market. Arrangements are made to introduce Progressive and Aspheric Lenses in both regular Monomer and Hi index during second half of 1998-99.During 1998-99, Progressive lenses in both the regular monomer and
