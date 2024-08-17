Summary

Techtran Polylenses (TPL) is the first lens-making company in India and amongst the very few worldwide to be awarded the ISO 9002 certification for its lens-manufacturing facility from RWTUV, Germany. TPL was promoted by a group of US-based non-resident Indians in 1987 as a 100% EOU. The company came out with a public issue in Oct.95 to produce plastic resin-based ophthalmic spectacle lenses (inst. cap. : 50 lac lenses pa). Production, commenced in Feb.92, was delayed as its original Italian supplier, VESIL, declared bankruptcy. TPL negotiated with new suppliers and finally commenced production in Feb.93. The company commenced operations with just one product in its range. Today, it has expanded its product range to flat-top bifocals, hi-index lenses and hard-coated lenses. Its state-of-the-art plant at Bonthpalli, Andhra Pradesh, follows stringent quality procedures and all its products conform to the standards of US FDA, and DIN, Germany. TDL has technical and financial collaborations with VESIL, Italy, for its single-vision range of lenses. It has also an exclusive tie-up for hi-index lenses with Fukul, Japan. During 1997-98, KRYPTOP, BLENDED KRYPTOP, Semi Finish Hi Index Flat Based Single Vision, Flat Top Hi Index and Lenticulars are developed and introduced into the market. Arrangements are made to introduce Progressive and Aspheric Lenses in both regular Monomer and Hi index during second half of 1998-99.During 1998-99, Progressive lenses in both the regular monomer and

