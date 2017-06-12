Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.78
-1.16
15.8
8.94
Op profit growth
-219.04
366.94
-94.34
211.91
EBIT growth
-652.06
-186.29
-112.42
3,987.07
Net profit growth
778.75
-71.28
-143.1
-1,447.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-10.28
5.89
1.24
25.53
EBIT margin
-16.96
2.09
-2.4
22.38
Net profit margin
-17.5
-1.35
-4.67
12.56
RoCE
-9.19
1.62
-1.87
17.03
RoNW
-3.49
-0.37
-1.26
3.02
RoA
-2.37
-0.26
-0.91
2.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
2.91
Dividend per share
0
0
0.7
0
Cash EPS
-4.33
-1.6
-2.41
0.52
Book value per share
17.46
20.53
20.99
22.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
6.52
P/CEPS
-3.49
-9.57
-6.92
36.53
P/B
0.86
0.74
0.79
0.82
EV/EBIDTA
-23.74
12.76
26.46
2.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-73.82
0
Tax payout
1.6
-1,284.66
92.82
-32.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
130.54
92.65
82.95
82.21
Inventory days
197.17
130.53
123.52
110.66
Creditor days
-83.6
-55.19
-43.91
-39.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.39
-1.15
1.46
-19.2
Net debt / equity
0.36
0.35
0.13
-0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-4.08
5.51
9.42
-0.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.56
-31.83
-34.82
-19.1
Employee costs
-44.12
-31.55
-32.31
-26.78
Other costs
-37.58
-30.72
-31.61
-28.57
