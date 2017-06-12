iifl-logo-icon 1
Techtran Polylenses Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.78

-1.16

15.8

8.94

Op profit growth

-219.04

366.94

-94.34

211.91

EBIT growth

-652.06

-186.29

-112.42

3,987.07

Net profit growth

778.75

-71.28

-143.1

-1,447.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.28

5.89

1.24

25.53

EBIT margin

-16.96

2.09

-2.4

22.38

Net profit margin

-17.5

-1.35

-4.67

12.56

RoCE

-9.19

1.62

-1.87

17.03

RoNW

-3.49

-0.37

-1.26

3.02

RoA

-2.37

-0.26

-0.91

2.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

2.91

Dividend per share

0

0

0.7

0

Cash EPS

-4.33

-1.6

-2.41

0.52

Book value per share

17.46

20.53

20.99

22.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

6.52

P/CEPS

-3.49

-9.57

-6.92

36.53

P/B

0.86

0.74

0.79

0.82

EV/EBIDTA

-23.74

12.76

26.46

2.6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-73.82

0

Tax payout

1.6

-1,284.66

92.82

-32.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

130.54

92.65

82.95

82.21

Inventory days

197.17

130.53

123.52

110.66

Creditor days

-83.6

-55.19

-43.91

-39.45

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.39

-1.15

1.46

-19.2

Net debt / equity

0.36

0.35

0.13

-0.07

Net debt / op. profit

-4.08

5.51

9.42

-0.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-28.56

-31.83

-34.82

-19.1

Employee costs

-44.12

-31.55

-32.31

-26.78

Other costs

-37.58

-30.72

-31.61

-28.57

