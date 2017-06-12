Techtran Polylenses Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
15.03
15.03
14.73
14.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.01
20.13
17.49
16.52
Net Worth
29.04
35.16
32.22
31.25
Minority Interest
Debt
8.58
10.08
8.03
8.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.97
0.92
0.89
1.11
Total Liabilities
38.59
46.16
41.14
40.89
Fixed Assets
11.67
10.85
10.56
10.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.97
7.03
6.63
4.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0
0.4
Networking Capital
15.36
27.99
20.65
14.45
Inventories
10.33
8.64
7.48
8.32
Inventory Days
214.89
112.01
94.88
113.4
Sundry Debtors
14.44
18.18
14.96
10.68
Debtor Days
300.39
235.68
189.76
145.57
Other Current Assets
0.64
7.03
5.95
1.92
Sundry Creditors
-5.62
-2.67
-3.25
-2.48
Creditor Days
116.91
34.61
41.22
33.8
Other Current Liabilities
-4.43
-3.19
-4.49
-3.99
Cash
0.57
0.28
3.31
10.75
Total Assets
38.6
46.15
41.15
40.89
