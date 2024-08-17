iifl-logo-icon 1
Techtran Polylenses Ltd Half Yearly Results

3.43
(4.89%)
Jun 12, 2017|01:02:41 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Sept-2015Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014

Gross Sales

1.28

4.64

12.17

10.67

15.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.28

4.64

12.17

10.67

15.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.01

0.68

0.3

0.25

Total Income

1.41

4.65

12.85

10.97

16.22

Total Expenditure

8.07

8.49

13.12

12.07

15.43

PBIDT

-6.66

-3.84

-0.26

-1.1

0.79

Interest

0.35

0.31

0.41

0.47

0.35

PBDT

-7.01

-4.15

-0.68

-1.57

0.44

Depreciation

1.12

1.12

1.33

1.18

0.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.13

0

0.08

0

1.23

Deferred Tax

0.12

-0.12

0

0

-0.75

Reported Profit After Tax

-8.12

-5.15

-2.09

-2.74

-0.99

Minority Interest After NP

-0.63

-0.96

-0.35

-0.49

-0.96

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.49

-4.19

-1.74

-2.26

-0.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.49

-4.19

-1.74

-2.26

-0.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-2.79

0

-1.5

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.03

15.03

15.03

15.03

15.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

82,81,800

82,81,800

82,81,800

82,81,800

Public Shareholding (%)

0

55.1

55.1

55.1

55.1

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

15,00,000

15,00,000

15,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

22.23

22.23

22.23

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

9.98

9.98

9.98

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

67,48,200

52,48,200

52,48,200

52,48,200

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

77.77

77.77

77.77

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

44.9

34.92

34.92

34.92

PBIDTM(%)

-520.31

-82.75

-2.13

-10.3

4.94

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-634.37

-110.99

-17.17

-25.67

-6.19

