Techtran Polylenses Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
1.28
4.64
12.17
10.67
15.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.28
4.64
12.17
10.67
15.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.01
0.68
0.3
0.25
Total Income
1.41
4.65
12.85
10.97
16.22
Total Expenditure
8.07
8.49
13.12
12.07
15.43
PBIDT
-6.66
-3.84
-0.26
-1.1
0.79
Interest
0.35
0.31
0.41
0.47
0.35
PBDT
-7.01
-4.15
-0.68
-1.57
0.44
Depreciation
1.12
1.12
1.33
1.18
0.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.13
0
0.08
0
1.23
Deferred Tax
0.12
-0.12
0
0
-0.75
Reported Profit After Tax
-8.12
-5.15
-2.09
-2.74
-0.99
Minority Interest After NP
-0.63
-0.96
-0.35
-0.49
-0.96
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.49
-4.19
-1.74
-2.26
-0.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.49
-4.19
-1.74
-2.26
-0.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-2.79
0
-1.5
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.03
15.03
15.03
15.03
15.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
82,81,800
82,81,800
82,81,800
82,81,800
Public Shareholding (%)
0
55.1
55.1
55.1
55.1
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
15,00,000
15,00,000
15,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
22.23
22.23
22.23
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
9.98
9.98
9.98
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
67,48,200
52,48,200
52,48,200
52,48,200
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
77.77
77.77
77.77
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
44.9
34.92
34.92
34.92
PBIDTM(%)
-520.31
-82.75
-2.13
-10.3
4.94
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-634.37
-110.99
-17.17
-25.67
-6.19
