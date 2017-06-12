Techtran Polylenses Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-5.99
2.75
3.18
4.94
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.29
-1.18
-2.46
Tax paid
-0.04
-1
-1.04
-1.52
Working capital
-12.19
4.65
-1.57
9.42
Other operating items
Operating
-19.6
5.1
-0.62
10.36
Capital expenditure
0.14
1.58
1.07
3.4
Free cash flow
-19.45
6.68
0.44
13.76
Equity raised
40.18
37.07
33.77
27.2
Investing
3.94
0.4
1.72
-0.42
Financing
-1.5
18.11
-0.5
6.67
Dividends paid
0
0
1
0
Net in cash
23.17
62.26
36.44
47.22
