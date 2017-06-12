iifl-logo-icon 1
Techtran Polylenses Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.43
(4.89%)
Jun 12, 2017|01:02:41 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Techtran Polylenses Ltd

Techtran Polylenses Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-5.99

2.75

3.18

4.94

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.29

-1.18

-2.46

Tax paid

-0.04

-1

-1.04

-1.52

Working capital

-12.19

4.65

-1.57

9.42

Other operating items

Operating

-19.6

5.1

-0.62

10.36

Capital expenditure

0.14

1.58

1.07

3.4

Free cash flow

-19.45

6.68

0.44

13.76

Equity raised

40.18

37.07

33.77

27.2

Investing

3.94

0.4

1.72

-0.42

Financing

-1.5

18.11

-0.5

6.67

Dividends paid

0

0

1

0

Net in cash

23.17

62.26

36.44

47.22

