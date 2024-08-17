Techtran Polylenses Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
5.42
17.39
25.34
26.51
22.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.42
17.39
25.34
26.51
22.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.46
0.94
0.44
0.81
Total Income
5.44
17.85
26.29
26.95
22.88
Total Expenditure
12.78
17.78
24.89
24.29
15.06
PBIDT
-7.34
0.07
1.38
2.66
7.82
Interest
0.56
0.63
0.38
0.5
0.21
PBDT
-7.89
-0.56
1
2.15
7.59
Depreciation
1.68
1.8
1.53
2.49
2.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.16
-0.04
0.23
-0.23
0.93
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.73
-2.32
-0.76
-0.1
4.55
Minority Interest After NP
-1.36
-0.67
-0.58
0
0.51
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-8.38
-1.66
-0.17
-0.1
4.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-8.38
-1.66
-0.17
-0.1
4.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.57
-1.1
-0.11
-0.07
3.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.03
15.03
14.85
14.27
14.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
82,81,800
82,81,800
87,31,800
87,31,800
Public Shareholding (%)
0
55.1
55.77
61.15
61.15
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
15,00,000
15,00,000
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
22.23
22.85
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
9.98
10.1
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
52,48,200
50,66,200
55,48,200
55,48,200
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
77.77
77.15
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
34.92
34.11
38.84
38.84
PBIDTM(%)
-135.42
0.4
5.48
10.03
35.41
PBDTM(%)
-145.57
-3.22
3.94
8.11
34.42
PATM(%)
-179.52
-13.34
-3.03
-0.41
20.6
