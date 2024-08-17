iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Techtran Polylenses Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.43
(4.89%)
Jun 12, 2017|01:02:41 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

5.42

17.39

25.34

26.51

22.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.42

17.39

25.34

26.51

22.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.46

0.94

0.44

0.81

Total Income

5.44

17.85

26.29

26.95

22.88

Total Expenditure

12.78

17.78

24.89

24.29

15.06

PBIDT

-7.34

0.07

1.38

2.66

7.82

Interest

0.56

0.63

0.38

0.5

0.21

PBDT

-7.89

-0.56

1

2.15

7.59

Depreciation

1.68

1.8

1.53

2.49

2.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.16

-0.04

0.23

-0.23

0.93

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.73

-2.32

-0.76

-0.1

4.55

Minority Interest After NP

-1.36

-0.67

-0.58

0

0.51

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-8.38

-1.66

-0.17

-0.1

4.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-8.38

-1.66

-0.17

-0.1

4.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.57

-1.1

-0.11

-0.07

3.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.03

15.03

14.85

14.27

14.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

82,81,800

82,81,800

87,31,800

87,31,800

Public Shareholding (%)

0

55.1

55.77

61.15

61.15

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

15,00,000

15,00,000

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

22.23

22.85

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

9.98

10.1

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

52,48,200

50,66,200

55,48,200

55,48,200

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

77.77

77.15

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

34.92

34.11

38.84

38.84

PBIDTM(%)

-135.42

0.4

5.48

10.03

35.41

PBDTM(%)

-145.57

-3.22

3.94

8.11

34.42

PATM(%)

-179.52

-13.34

-3.03

-0.41

20.6

Techtran Polylenses Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Techtran Polylenses Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.