Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
17.54
28.15
28.77
26.77
yoy growth (%)
-37.68
-2.15
7.45
7.61
Raw materials
-5.38
-9.5
-10.69
-7.64
As % of sales
30.71
33.77
37.15
28.55
Employee costs
-6.98
-7.08
-6.73
-6.02
As % of sales
39.82
25.16
23.4
22.5
Other costs
-10.05
-7.7
-7.16
-7.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.29
27.36
24.91
27.85
Operating profit
-4.88
3.85
4.17
5.64
OPM
-27.82
13.69
14.52
21.08
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.29
-1.18
-2.46
Interest expense
-0.88
-0.6
-0.55
-0.32
Other income
1.13
0.79
0.74
2.09
Profit before tax
-5.99
2.75
3.18
4.94
Taxes
-0.04
-1
-1.04
-1.52
Tax rate
0.77
-36.44
-32.91
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.04
1.74
2.13
3.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.04
1.74
2.13
3.41
yoy growth (%)
-445.74
-18.1
-37.51
-2,293.35
NPM
-34.44
6.2
7.41
12.75
