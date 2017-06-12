iifl-logo-icon 1
Techtran Polylenses Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.43
(4.89%)
Jun 12, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

17.54

28.15

28.77

26.77

yoy growth (%)

-37.68

-2.15

7.45

7.61

Raw materials

-5.38

-9.5

-10.69

-7.64

As % of sales

30.71

33.77

37.15

28.55

Employee costs

-6.98

-7.08

-6.73

-6.02

As % of sales

39.82

25.16

23.4

22.5

Other costs

-10.05

-7.7

-7.16

-7.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.29

27.36

24.91

27.85

Operating profit

-4.88

3.85

4.17

5.64

OPM

-27.82

13.69

14.52

21.08

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.29

-1.18

-2.46

Interest expense

-0.88

-0.6

-0.55

-0.32

Other income

1.13

0.79

0.74

2.09

Profit before tax

-5.99

2.75

3.18

4.94

Taxes

-0.04

-1

-1.04

-1.52

Tax rate

0.77

-36.44

-32.91

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.04

1.74

2.13

3.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-6.04

1.74

2.13

3.41

yoy growth (%)

-445.74

-18.1

-37.51

-2,293.35

NPM

-34.44

6.2

7.41

12.75

