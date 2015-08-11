To

The Members,

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 28 thAnnual Report of the Company on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Balance Sheet and Statement

of Profit & Loss Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2015.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial performance of the Company, for the year ended March 31, 2015 is summarized below:

( Rs. in Lakhs) PARTICULARS STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED SALES 2014-2015 2013-2014 2014-2015 2013-2014 Export Sales 1322.75 2,187.83 1348.16 2,184.54 Domestic Sales 431.79 627.62 936.15 1,163.90 Total 1,754.54 2,815.45 2,284.31 3348.44 Other Income 76.58 79.35 61.49 69.17 Profit before Interest, -374.64 465.12 -136.29 266.43 Depreciation and Tax Interest & Financial Charges 88.20 60.62 88.20 60.62 Depreciation & other Write-Offs 136.89 129.25 251.32 196.22 Net profit/(Loss) for the year -599.72 275.03 -475.81 9.59 Provision for Taxes 4.67 100.22 7.62 123.25 Profit /(Loss) after Tax -604.39 174.81 -483.43 -113.66

2. FINANCIAL CONDITION AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the Company for the year under review, as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, is given as a separate statement in the Annual Report

(Annexure – I)

The Board of Directors and Management reviewed the progress of company at regular intervals, as required.

3. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Techtran Ophthalmics Private Limited, Techtran Optics Pvt. Ltd and Techtran Lenses Inc are the subsidiary of your company and pursuant to Accounting Standard, AS-21 of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the enclosed Consolidated Financial Statements include the financial information (relating) to the subsidiaries.

The annual accounts of the Subsidiary and the related detailed information shall be made available to members seeking such information at any point of time. The annual accounts of the Subsidiaries shall also be kept for inspection by any of the members at the administrative and registered office of the company.

The statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries/associate companies/joint ventures are annexed hereto in form AOC- 1 and forms part of the Report (Annexure-VI).

During the period under review no company has ceased to be subsidiaries/ Joint Ventures or associate Companies of our Company and no other new Companies have became subsidiaries /joint ventures or Associates of to our company

4. FIXED DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits covered by the provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under and as such no principal or interest was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

5. DIVIDENDS:

With a view to retain the internal accruals for operations and business activities of the Company, the Board of Directors decided not to recommend dividend for the year ended march 31, 2015.

6. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

7. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ITS ADEQUACY

The philosophy we have with regard to internal control systems and their adequacy has been formulation of effective systems and their strict implementation to ensure that assets and interests of the Company are safeguarded; checks and balances are in place to determine the accuracy and reliability of accounting data. The Company has a well defined organization structure with clear functional authority, limits for approval of all transactions. The Company has a strong reporting system, which evaluates and forewarns the management on issues related to compliance. Company updates its internal control system from time to time, enabling it to monitor employee adherence to internal procedures and external regulatory guidelines.

8. BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Dr. Jayaram Chigurupati retires by rotation and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL WHO WERE APPOINTED OR HAVE RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR:

Sri. Hemang Harish Raja has resigned from the Board of the Company during the period under review. The Board places on record its gratitude for the services rendered by Mr. Hemang Harish Raja during his tenure as member of the Board.

Dr. Uma Devi Komath was inducted as an additional director with effect from 13th February, 2015 and holds office upto ensuing annual general meeting of the Company. The Company has received notice from a member pursuant to Section 160 of the Companies Act, 2013, signifying the intention to propose the candidature of Dr. Uma Devi Komath for the office of director.

Sri. Jagan Mohan Vedantham was inducted as an additional director with effect from 21 stApril, 2015.

Sri Devendra Patil has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect

from 31st July 2014 and Sri. Hariharan CK was appointed as Manager of the Company with

effect from 25 thMarch 2015.

Sri Jampala Muralidhar was appointed as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 13th February 2015.

Sri. Satish Choudhury has resigned as the Company Secretary of the Company with effect

from 07th August 2014 and Sri. Ranjith Kumar Shetty was appointed as Company Secretary

with effect from 13th February 2015.

The brief resume/details relating to directors who are to be appointed/re-appointed are furnished in the explanatory statement to the notice of the ensuing annual general meeting.

9. AUDITORS:

9.1 STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, on rotation of audit firms, and based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board, M/s. M. Anandam & Co., Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad were

appointed in the last Annual General Meeting held on 13 thAugust 2014 as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office form the conclusion of the said Annual General Meeting for a period of 3 years in accordance with the Act, subject to the ratification of the shareholders at every Annual General Meeting.

9.2 INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee have appointed M/s. B. Srinivasa Rao & Co, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, as the Internal Auditors of your Company. The Internal Auditors are submitting their reports on quarterly basis.

9.3 COST AUDITORS:

In accordance with Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (cost records and audit) Rules, 2014 and Companies (cost records and audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the Audit Committee has recommended and the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. Vajralingam & Co., Cost Accountants, Hyderabad, being eligible and having sought re-appointment, as Cost Auditors of the Company, to carry out the cost audit of the products manufactured by the Company during the financial year 2015-16.

9.4 SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. P S Rao & Co, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith and forms part of the Report as "Annexure V".

10. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

As stipulated in Section 217 (2AA) of Companies Act, 1956, your Directors subscribe to the "Directors Responsibility Statement" and confirm as under: I] That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; ii] That the directors have selected such accounting policies applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for that period; iii] That the Directors ensured that proper and sufficient care was taken in the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv] That the annual accounts are prepared as an ongoing concern basis. iv] That the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

11. UNCLAIMED DIVIDENDS

As per the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, dividends remaining unclaimed for a period of seven years from the date of transfer to the unpaid dividend account are required to be credited to the IEPF. Accordingly, an amount of Rs. 5,88,673/- being unclaimed dividend pertaining to the financial year 2006-07 was transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund (IEPF) and unclaimed dividend amounting to Rs. 7.69 Lakhs in respect of the financial year 2008-09 is due for transfer to IEPF in October, 2016. In terms of said section, no claim would lie against the Company or the said fund after the said transfer.

As at March 31, 2015, dividend amounting to Rs. 20.39 Lakhs has not been claimed by shareholders.

Those shareholders who have not encashed their warrants so far are requested to send their claims for payment, by giving the details in the attached format to the Company. Lists of shareholders to whom dividends remain unpaid are available on the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Please note that As per Section 124(6) of the new Companies Act, 2013 the shares held in respect of the unpaid dividend has also to be transferred to demat account maintained under Investor Education and Protection Fund account.

12. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Information required under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 may be treated as NIL as none of the employees fall under the purview of the provisions provided under the Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 whos details are required to be disclosed.

A statement pursuant to the Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is herewith annexed as Annexure VIII to this report.

13. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

During the financial year under review, there were no transfers to reserves.

14. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE

EARNINGS AND OUTGOINGS:

The statement giving particulars with respect to Conservation of Energy, Technology absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgoings as required under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is annexed hereto and forms part of the Report (Annexure-II).

15. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company has been making every endeavor to bring more transparency in the conduct of its business. A separate section on Corporate Governance and a Certificate from the Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, form part of the Annual Report (Annexure–III).

16. DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES:

Your Companys equity shares have been under compulsory dematerialized trading for quite some time and is registered under code ISIN 1NE 020C01016. Shareholders may contact the Registrars for Dematerialization, namely, CIL Securities Ltd., Regd Office:214, Raghava Ratna Towers, Chirag Ali Lane, Hyderabad – 500 001, Telephone Nos.040-23203155/040-23202465, email: advisors@cilsecurities.com / cilsec@hotmail.com for further details, if any.

17. LISTING:

Your Companys shares are listed in the BSE Limited (BSE).

18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

All the related party transactions are entered on arms length basis and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the Listing Agreement. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

The policy on dealing with related party transactions is available on the website of the Company (URL: http://www.techtranindia.com/investors-information.html).

The particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto is annexed hereto in Form AOC-2 and forms part of the Report (Annexure-VII).

19. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT 9 is annexed herewith as "Annexure V".

20. STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All the Independent Directors have submitted declarations to the company to the effect that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

21. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL

DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually, as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The manner in which formal annual evaluation was made is provided in the annexed Corporate Governance Report.

22. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

(PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013.

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year 2014-15.

No of complaints received : Nil

No of complaints disposed off : Nil

23. DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND

EMPLOYEES

Your Company recognizes the value of transparency and accountability in its administrative and management practices. The Company promotes the ethical behavior in all its business activities. The Company has adopted the Whistle Blower Policy and Vigil Mechanism in view to provide a mechanism for the Directors and employees of the Company to approach Audit Committee of the Company to report existing/probable violations of laws, rules, regulations or unethical conduct. The policy on vigil mechanism is available on the website of the Company (URL: http://www.techtranindia.com/investors-information.html).

24. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

In accordance with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the requirements of SEBI Circular dated April 17, 2014 for amendment to Equity Listing Agreement (which is effective from October 1, 2014), the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the change in nomenclature of the Remuneration Committee to Nomination and Remuneration Committee and have revised their role as under: The revised role of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, inter-alia, includes the following:

Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board their appointment and removal.

Formulation of criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and the Board;

Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications , positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

Devising a policy on Board diversity;

25. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The company has adopted a Risk Management Framework for the company, including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the company.

26. EQUITY SHARES IN THE SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

Your Company is not having any shares lying in the suspense accounts in terms of Clause 5A(I) and Clause 5A(II) of the Listing Agreement.

27. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR

COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

28. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company and the date of this report.

29. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

During the year under review, our Company has not come under the purview of the Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 as the Company has not crossed limit of Net worth or Turnover or Net profit as specified in the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

30. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Boards Report and the Management Discussion & Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations include global and domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

31. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation to the Employees, Staff and Officers of your company for their hard work, dedication and commitment.

Your Directors gratefully acknowledge the valuable support, guidance and assistance provided by the Financial Institutions, viz., Exim Bank.

Your Directors also express their gratitude to the Shareholders of the company for the confidence reposed in the management.