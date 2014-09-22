To the Members of

TECHTREK INDIA LIMITED, MUMBAI.

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS ZENTRONICS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED)

Report of Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of TECHTREK INDIA LIMITED, MUMBAI. ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2013, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and Cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in section 211(3C) of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2013;

b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 227 (4A) of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in section 211(3C) of the Companies Act, 1956;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2013, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2013, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 274(1)(g) of the Companies Act, 1956.

f) Since the Central Government has not issued any notification as to the rate at which the cess is to be paid under section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956 nor has it issued any Rules under the said section, prescribing the manner in which such cess is to be paid, no cess is due and payable by the Company.

A. PURI & CO Chartered Accountants (Regn. No.108231W) (Ashok Puri) Place : Mumbai Proprietor Dated : 2nd September, 2013 Membership No. 13203

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" of our report of even date to the members of TechTrek India Limited, Mumbai on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March 2013.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. In respect of its fixed assets:

a. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

b. As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fixed asset has been disposed during the year and therefore does not affect the going concern assumption.

2. In respect of its Inventories:

As explained to us, the company does not deal in any inventories.

3. In respect of loans, Secured or unsecured, granted or taken by the Company to/from companies, firm or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956: (a) The Company has neither granted Loans nor taken any Loans from parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is generally an adequate internal control procedure commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of fixed assets and payment for expenses & for sale of goods. During the course of our audit, no major instance of continuing failure to correct any weaknesses in the internal controls has been noticed.

5. In respect of transactions covered under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, in out opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us: Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, we state that there are no transactions covered under section 301 of the Act and as such no disclosure is required.

6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956.

7. In our opinion, the internal audit system of the Company is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

8. We are informed that the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for any of the products of the Company.

9. In respect of statutory Dues:

(a) According to the records of the company, and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any Provident Fund Scheme, ESI Scheme as the Number of employees is below the minimum limit. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2013 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except Rs. 2905381/- payable on account of Property Tax.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

10. The Company has accumulated losses at the end of the financial year. However, the Company has not incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

11. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

13. The Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi /mutual benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provision of this clause of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) is not applicable to the Company.

14. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the representation made by the Management, the Company has given two Corporate Guarantees for Overdraft facilities taken by a Company from a Bank in India and another facility taken by another Company from a branch of a Indian Nationalised Bank in UK.

16. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had taken new Term Loans during the year and is repaying equated monthly instalments inclusive of interest on the specified dates.

17. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company as at 31st March 2013, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term investment and vice-versa.

18. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any Preferential Allotment of Shares to parties and companies covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

19. The Company has no outstanding debentures during the period under audit.

20. The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year.

21. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company have been noticed or reported during the course of our Audit.