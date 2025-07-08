Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹7.08
Prev. Close₹7.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.08
Day's Low₹7.08
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.57
P/E4.16
EPS1.7
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
3.63
3.63
3.63
3.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.62
11.57
11.71
11.72
Net Worth
14.25
15.2
15.34
15.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.32
0.25
0.76
yoy growth (%)
27.79
-67.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.21
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.49
0.13
0.01
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.26
-0.02
Working capital
1.94
-0.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.79
-67.1
Op profit growth
-13.55
-362.21
EBIT growth
185.69
40
Net profit growth
-351.52
933.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,532.55
|64.04
|96,081.95
|522.26
|0.65
|6,532.21
|132.88
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
15,470.05
|0
|93,559.27
|278.55
|0.05
|1,085.67
|360.92
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,370.9
|59.29
|45,360.99
|220.5
|0.51
|3,591.01
|245.77
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
6,011.15
|191.74
|40,248.91
|60.41
|0
|736.55
|633.62
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,810.4
|76.78
|37,224.5
|157.27
|0.5
|3,804.7
|138.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
P M Shah
Director
Dilip V Damle
Director
Anthony Clifford Gale
Director
Krishna Kumar Venkatram Aiyar
Plot No 124 Road No 17,
MIDC Marol Andheri (E),
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: 91-22-66970711
Website: http://www.techtrekindialimited.com
Email: info@techtrekindialimited.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in Jan.83 as a private limited company, Nirmal Metals, formerly Nirmal Metal Fabricators, was converted into a public limited company in Aug.85. The company was promoted by P M Shah.The C...
Read More
Reports by Techtrek India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.