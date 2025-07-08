iifl-logo
Techtrek India Ltd Share Price Live

7.08
(-4.97%)
Sep 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

  • Open7.08
  • Day's High7.08
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.45
  • Day's Low7.08
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E4.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.3
  • EPS1.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Techtrek India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

7.08

Prev. Close

7.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.08

Day's Low

7.08

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.57

P/E

4.16

EPS

1.7

Divi. Yield

0

Techtrek India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Techtrek India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Techtrek India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:49 PM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.77%

Non-Promoter- 86.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 86.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Techtrek India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

3.63

3.63

3.63

3.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.62

11.57

11.71

11.72

Net Worth

14.25

15.2

15.34

15.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.32

0.25

0.76

yoy growth (%)

27.79

-67.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.21

-0.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.49

0.13

0.01

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.26

-0.02

Working capital

1.94

-0.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.79

-67.1

Op profit growth

-13.55

-362.21

EBIT growth

185.69

40

Net profit growth

-351.52

933.42

No Record Found

Techtrek India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,532.55

64.0496,081.95522.260.656,532.21132.88

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

15,470.05

093,559.27278.550.051,085.67360.92

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,370.9

59.2945,360.99220.50.513,591.01245.77

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

6,011.15

191.7440,248.9160.410736.55633.62

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,810.4

76.7837,224.5157.270.53,804.7138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Techtrek India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

P M Shah

Director

Dilip V Damle

Director

Anthony Clifford Gale

Director

Krishna Kumar Venkatram Aiyar

Registered Office

Plot No 124 Road No 17,

MIDC Marol Andheri (E),

Maharashtra - 400093

Tel: 91-22-66970711

Website: http://www.techtrekindialimited.com

Email: info@techtrekindialimited.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Incorporated in Jan.83 as a private limited company, Nirmal Metals, formerly Nirmal Metal Fabricators, was converted into a public limited company in Aug.85. The company was promoted by P M Shah.The C...
Reports by Techtrek India Ltd

Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Techtrek India Ltd share price today?

The Techtrek India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Techtrek India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Techtrek India Ltd is ₹2.57 Cr. as of 22 Sep ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of Techtrek India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Techtrek India Ltd is 4.16 and 5.42 as of 22 Sep ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Techtrek India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Techtrek India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Techtrek India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 22 Sep ‘14

What is the CAGR of Techtrek India Ltd?

Techtrek India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -47.88%, 1 Year at -84.34%, 6 Month at -80.71%, 3 Month at -64.60% and 1 Month at -26.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Techtrek India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Techtrek India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.77 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 86.23 %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

