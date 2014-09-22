iifl-logo
Techtrek India Ltd Balance Sheet

7.08
(-4.97%)
Sep 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

3.63

3.63

3.63

3.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.62

11.57

11.71

11.72

Net Worth

14.25

15.2

15.34

15.35

Minority Interest

Debt

5.46

3.75

3.86

2.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.71

18.95

19.2

17.98

Fixed Assets

18.19

19.37

18.96

17.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

-1.16

-2.67

-1.84

-1.92

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.42

0.09

0.3

0

Debtor Days

474.87

130.03

142.57

Other Current Assets

1.68

1.25

1.34

1.67

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.37

-0.3

-0.07

Creditor Days

158.29

534.6

142.57

Other Current Liabilities

-3.12

-3.64

-3.18

-3.52

Cash

2.66

2.24

2.07

2.1

Total Assets

19.71

18.96

19.2

17.98

