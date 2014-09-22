Techtrek India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
3.63
3.63
3.63
3.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.62
11.57
11.71
11.72
Net Worth
14.25
15.2
15.34
15.35
Minority Interest
Debt
5.46
3.75
3.86
2.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.71
18.95
19.2
17.98
Fixed Assets
18.19
19.37
18.96
17.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
-1.16
-2.67
-1.84
-1.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.42
0.09
0.3
0
Debtor Days
474.87
130.03
142.57
Other Current Assets
1.68
1.25
1.34
1.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.37
-0.3
-0.07
Creditor Days
158.29
534.6
142.57
Other Current Liabilities
-3.12
-3.64
-3.18
-3.52
Cash
2.66
2.24
2.07
2.1
Total Assets
19.71
18.96
19.2
17.98
