Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.32
0.25
0.76
yoy growth (%)
27.79
-67.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.21
-0.18
As % of sales
70
83.33
24.59
Other costs
-0.61
-0.64
-0.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
191.47
255.37
45.46
Operating profit
-0.52
-0.6
0.22
OPM
-161.47
-238.7
29.94
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.79
-0.32
-0.31
Other income
1.86
1.11
0.13
Profit before tax
0.49
0.13
0.01
Taxes
-0.06
-0.26
-0.02
Tax rate
-13.5
-206.75
-238.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.42
-0.13
-0.01
Exceptional items
-0.05
0
0
Net profit
0.36
-0.14
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
-351.52
933.42
NPM
113.2
-57.51
-1.83
