iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Techtrek India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.08
(-4.97%)
Sep 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Techtrek India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.32

0.25

0.76

yoy growth (%)

27.79

-67.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.21

-0.18

As % of sales

70

83.33

24.59

Other costs

-0.61

-0.64

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

191.47

255.37

45.46

Operating profit

-0.52

-0.6

0.22

OPM

-161.47

-238.7

29.94

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.79

-0.32

-0.31

Other income

1.86

1.11

0.13

Profit before tax

0.49

0.13

0.01

Taxes

-0.06

-0.26

-0.02

Tax rate

-13.5

-206.75

-238.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.42

-0.13

-0.01

Exceptional items

-0.05

0

0

Net profit

0.36

-0.14

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

-351.52

933.42

NPM

113.2

-57.51

-1.83

Techtrek India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Techtrek India Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.