Techtrek India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.49
0.13
0.01
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.26
-0.02
Working capital
1.94
-0.67
Other operating items
Operating
2.3
-0.86
Capital expenditure
0.19
0.46
Free cash flow
2.49
-0.39
Equity raised
21.82
23.42
Investing
0
0
Financing
1.73
-0.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.05
22.91
