Techtrek India Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jan.83 as a private limited company, Nirmal Metals, formerly Nirmal Metal Fabricators, was converted into a public limited company in Aug.85. The company was promoted by P M Shah.The Company manufactures control panels, cable trays, collapsible drums, cabinets and enclosures. Control panels manufactured for power projects are supplied through regular clients. It has developed steel drums of collapsible type as its life is more and can be re-used 3 to 4 times whereby cost reduction is also quite substantial. The company has in-house technical arrangements. There is no technical tie-up with any local party of foreign party. During 1996-97, due to slack in the overall market conditions, during the year under consideration, the companys activities were restricted resulting in lesser margins despite increase in gross income.