Techtrek India Ltd Management Discussions

The management of your Company presents its analysis covering the performance of the Company during the year 2012-2013 and an outlook for future.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENT:

Your Company is engaged in IT Business and IT Enabled Services. The company has no manufacturing activities.

PERFORMANCE:

The present major income of the Company comes from the rental income. Company is in the process to develop its business in IT and IT enabled services

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company is not manufacturing any products. Thus no segment wise performance is given.

THREATS:

This IT & IT enabled services has undergone significant changes during the past few years. Due to one or other reasons, the Companys ability to run the business has been affected. Further, the Indian economy is now integrated with the world economy to a very large extent and therefore vulnerable to the direct impact of such a slowdown; such an impact could adversely affect the Companys performance as well.

EXPLORATION:

The management is evaluating various offers and opportunities suitable to the best interest of the Company in the field of IT and IT enabled services.

STRENGTH:

The existing CEO and his associates, has a strong technical knowledge and experience in the IT sector. Their experience and expertise in the IT Sector can be used as a tool to come out of dire health to healthy financial state.

OPPORTUNITIES AND OUTLOOK:

The IT industry is showing healthy signs of growth after the worldwide recession in 2008-09. The Company is trying to augment working capital limits and looking to reach optimum operation levels. The Companys focus will be on sustaining its competitive edge and maximizing growth through available opportunities, by means of on-going efforts towards offering value-added products and services, reducing delivery lead times, lowering costs, rationalizing resources, increasing productivity, strengthening the IT infrastructure and further improving its service. The long term outlook for the IT Industry is good.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Your company is working essentially in global market place. Global macro economic factors remain permanent risks attached to our existing and proposed business. Further the booming market has seen new players entering the markets, which will also be a concern. However the capability of providing quality services, timely completing of projects and the excellent performance will provide the competitive edge to the Companys proposed business in this sector.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has proper and adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the business operations geared towards achieving efficiency in its various business operations, safeguarding assets, optimum utilization of resources and compliance with statutory regulations. The audit committee reviews the implementation of management policies to ensure that transaction has been accurately recorded and promptly reported.

HUMAN RESOURCES VIS--VIS INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company values and appreciates the dedication and drive with which its employees have contributed towards improved performance during the year under review

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates changes in the Government regulations, tax laws, and other statutes and other incidental factors.