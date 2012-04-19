Temptation Foods Ltd Liquidated Share Price Auditors Report
TEMPTATION FOODS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
Temptation Foods Limited
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Temptation Foods Limited, as
at 31st March, 2010, the Profit and Loss Account and also the Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date, annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
In accordance with provisions of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we
report that:
1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 as amended
by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004 (the Order)
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 227 (4A) of
the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure, a statement on the
matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
2. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
(i) we have obtained all information and explanations which to the best of
our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
(ii) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company, so far as it appears from our examination of those
books;
(iii) the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of
account;
(iv) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting
Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956;
(v) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors
of the Company as on 31st March, 2010 and taken on record by the board of
directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st
March, 2010 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of
sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
(vi) attention is invited to Note No. 15 of Schedule B - Note to the
Accounts concerning the accounting for gratuity liability in view of the
employees group gratuity policy with the Life Insurance Corporation of
India not being renewed;
(vii) attention is invited to Note No. 17 of Schedule B - Notes to the
Accounts pertaining to extra-ordinary loss on sale of shares of Kohinoor
Foods Limited; and
(viii) in our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to
the explanations given to us, the said financial statements, read together
with the Significant Accounting Policies and the Notes to the Accounts
appearing in Schedule A and Schedule B respectively, give the
information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required
and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles
generally accepted in India:
a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March, 2010;
b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year
ended on that date; and
c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For SHARP & TANNAN
Chartered Accountants
Firms Reg. No. 109982W
by the hand of
EDWIN P. AUGUSTINE
Place : Mumbai, Partner
Date : 28th May, 2010 Membership No. 43385
Annexure to the Auditors Report:
(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date)
(i) (a) The Company is maintaining proper records to show full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of all fixed assets.
(b) As explained to us, these fixed assets have been physically verified by
the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification over a
period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable, considering the
size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the said
programme, a physical verification of plant and machinaries at the
Companys plants at Jejuri and Sonepat, were carried out during the year.
No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(c) None of the fixed assets disposed off during the year affect the going
concern status of the Company.
(ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified
by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion,
the frequency of such verification is reasonable.
(b) As explained to us, the procedures of physical verification of
inventory followed by management are, in our opinion, reasonable and
adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its
business.
(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies between the physical stocks and the book records, which were
not material, have been properly dealt with in the books of account.
(iii) (a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to
companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, Clauses 4 (iii) (b) to
(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
(b) The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, Clauses 4 (iii) (f)
and (g) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and nature of its business for the purchase of
inventory, fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. According
to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come
across nor had been informed of any continuing failure to correct major
weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control systems.
(v) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are
of the opinion that the particulars of contracts or arrangements that need
to be entered into the register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements
entered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 and exceeding the value of rupees five lakhs in respect of any party
during the year, have been made at prices which are reasonable having
regards to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
(vi) During the year, the Company has neither accepted nor renewed any
deposits from the public under the provisions of Sections 58A, 58AA or any
other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and hence the
directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the rules framed
thereunder, do not apply to the Company. According to the information and
explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board
or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or
any other Tribunal on the Company.
(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system
commensurate with its size and nature of its business.
(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under
Section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for any of the products
manufactured by the Company.
(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on
the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has been
generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including
provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state
insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, cess and other
material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.
According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed
material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2010 for a period
of more than six months from the date they became payable, except for the
arrears of income tax and sales tax dues amounting to Rs.121,061,145 and
Rs. 907,528 respectively. However, the arrears of income tax dues have
since been paid.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no disputed
amounts payable in respect of sales tax/income tax/custom duty/wealth
tax/excise duty/cess were outstanding as at 31st March, 2010.
(x) The Company has no accumulated losses as at 31st March, 2010 and has
not incurred any cash losses in the financial year ended on that date or in
the immediately preceding financial year.
(xi) According to the information and explanations and the relevant
documents produced for our examination, the Company has not defaulted in
repayment of principal amounts to any financial institution or bank. The
overdue interest as at the balance sheet date, has since been paid. The
Company has not issued any debentures.
(xii) The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) The Company is not a chit fund, nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society
and hence, the provisions of Clause 4 (xiii) of the Order are not presently
applicable to the Company.
(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the Company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities
and other investments. However, the investments made by the Company are
properly recorded and held in the name of the Company.
(xv) The Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from
banks or financial institutions.
(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, there was no stipulation regarding the utilisation of loan
given by the lending bank in the earlier year. According to the explanation
given to us, the said loan was utilized for the business and not for
purposes that are prohibited under the law.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no
funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investments.
(xviii) During the year, the Company has not made preferential allotment of
shares to parties or companies covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(xix) During the year, the Company has not issued any debentures.
Accordingly the provision of Clause 4 (xix) of the Order is not presently
applicable to the Company.
(xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.
Accordingly, the provision of Clause 4 (xx) of the Order is not presently
applicable to the Company.
(xxi) During the course of our examination of the books of account and
records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally
accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and
explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud
on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been
informed of such case by the management.
