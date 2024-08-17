iifl-logo-icon 1
Temptation Foods Ltd Liquidated Share Price

4.02
(3.34%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Temptation Foods Ltd Liquidated KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

3.92

Prev. Close

3.89

Turnover(Lac.)

1.33

Day's High

4.08

Day's Low

3.78

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

99.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.26

P/E

0.24

EPS

16.77

Divi. Yield

11.59

Temptation Foods Ltd Liquidated Corporate Action

No Record Found

Temptation Foods Ltd(Liquidated) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Temptation Foods Ltd(Liquidated) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:00 AM
Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011Dec-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 89.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Temptation Foods Ltd Liquidated FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

25.14

39.74

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

303.02

215.31

Net Worth

328.16

255.05

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Temptation Foods Ltd Liquidated Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Temptation Foods Ltd Liquidated

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinit Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Peter Mayne

Addtnl Independent Director

P V K Raman

Independent Director

Deepesh Shelar

Independent Director

Ayaz Meghani

Company Secretary

Shweta Gaja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Temptation Foods Ltd Liquidated

Summary

Temptation Foods Ltd is a major player and one of the largest organized sector enterprises in the Indian food processing industry. The company is engaged in the processing and Individually Quick Freezing (IQF) of fruits and vegetables using the latest technology and processes. They process a variety of vegetables and fruits for the Indian markets and also export the same to several of the biggest brands in USA, UK, Europe and the Middle East.The company processes Fruit and Vegetable at 6 plants, namely Sonepat, Karnal, Rudrapur, Kashipur (2 plants) in North India and Jejuri in West India. These plants have a combined annual capacity to process, pack and Individually Quick Freeze (IQF) over 60,000 tonnes of Vegetables and Fruits. They procure Fresh Fruits and Vegetables primarily from the Terai region in North India and the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) of Mumbai and Pune. The company offer vegetables and fruits under the brand name Everfresh, Delika and Karen Anand. Their products include frozen Fruits & Vegetables, FMCG food products like Conserves, Jams, Marmalade, Sauces, Mayonnaise, Salad dressings, Honey and Marine Products.Temptation Foods Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. Initially, the company products are marketed under the brand name Delika. During the year 1992-93, the company implemented a state-of-the-art, hi-tech food processing 100% EOU project using Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology for deep freezing of fruits and vegetables, with a
