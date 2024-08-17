Summary

Temptation Foods Ltd is a major player and one of the largest organized sector enterprises in the Indian food processing industry. The company is engaged in the processing and Individually Quick Freezing (IQF) of fruits and vegetables using the latest technology and processes. They process a variety of vegetables and fruits for the Indian markets and also export the same to several of the biggest brands in USA, UK, Europe and the Middle East.The company processes Fruit and Vegetable at 6 plants, namely Sonepat, Karnal, Rudrapur, Kashipur (2 plants) in North India and Jejuri in West India. These plants have a combined annual capacity to process, pack and Individually Quick Freeze (IQF) over 60,000 tonnes of Vegetables and Fruits. They procure Fresh Fruits and Vegetables primarily from the Terai region in North India and the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) of Mumbai and Pune. The company offer vegetables and fruits under the brand name Everfresh, Delika and Karen Anand. Their products include frozen Fruits & Vegetables, FMCG food products like Conserves, Jams, Marmalade, Sauces, Mayonnaise, Salad dressings, Honey and Marine Products.Temptation Foods Ltd was incorporated in the year 1991. Initially, the company products are marketed under the brand name Delika. During the year 1992-93, the company implemented a state-of-the-art, hi-tech food processing 100% EOU project using Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology for deep freezing of fruits and vegetables, with a

