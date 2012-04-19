Temptation Foods Ltd Liquidated Share Price directors Report
TEMPTATION FOODS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
To,
The Members of,
Temptation Foods Limited
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 19th Annual Report together
with the audited statement of accounts for the year ended March 31, 2010.
Financial Results:
(Rupees in Mn.)
Particulars 2009-10 2008-09
Income 12,788.01 8,719.81
Less:- Expenditure 11,592.83 7,953.43
Profit Before Tax, Financial Expenses,
Depreciation and Extraordinary Items 1,195.18 766.38
Less: Financial Charges 211.09 109.86
Depreciation 113.26 81.34
Profit for the year before
Extraordinary Expenses and Taxes 870.83 575.18
Less: Extraordinary Item 119.59 25.19
Profit for the year after
Extraordinary Expenses and before Taxes 751.24 549.99
Less : Provision for Taxes &
Tax Adjustments 121.79 23.04
Profit After Tax 629.45 526.95
Balance Brought Forward from
Previous Year 681.50 172.18
Less: Interim Divided (2008-09) and
Dividend Distribution Tax thereon - 17.63
Less: Proposed Final Dividend
(2009-10) and Dividend Distribution
Tax thereon 22.06 -
Surplus carried to Balance Sheet 1,288.89 681.50
Operations:
During the year under review, your Company has shown sterling performance
in as much as the sales turnover has increased from Rs. 8,700.74 Mns in
2008-09 to Rs. 12,766.48 Mns in 2009-10, representing an increase of about
46.73% and the profit after tax has gone up from Rs. 526.95 Mns to
Rs.629.45 Mns representing an increase of about 19.45%.
Dividend:
Your Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.75 paise per equity
share of Rs. 10 each, fully paid up i.e @ 7.5% for the financial year ended
March 31, 2010. The dividend will be paid to members whose names appear in
the Register of Members as on August 19, 2010. In respect of shares held in
dematerialised form, it will be paid to members whose names are furnished
by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services
(India) Limited as beneficial owners as on August 19, 2010.
Business Prospects:
In spite of recessionary trends, your Company has achieved a robust growth
in sales and margins were safeguarded by initiating backward integration
and enhancing production capacities thereby increasing scale of production
and controlling the processing costs.
The production of all processes food products were brought under one roof
at its Jejuri Plant from the outsourced units, so as to have better control
over quality.
Good monsoon coupled with global recovery augurs well for the business and
the Company has ambitious plans in the coming year, with emphasis on
expansion by introducing several new variants in all the product segments-
sauces, conserves, mayonnaise to cater to the mass market and to re launch
the existing product range in attractive packs to consolidate the premium
image in the niche market.
Forfeiture of Application Money:
In the previous year, your company had allotted 7,300,000 warrants
including 300,000 warrants allotted to its Directors and its business
associates, on preferential basis on August 11, 2008. Each warrant was
convertible into one equity share of the Company, fully paid up, at a
conversion price of Rs. 200 per share. The option was required to be
exercised within a stipulated period of 18 months from the date of
allotment. The Warrant holders had paid 10 % of the conversion price at the
time of allotment amounting to Rs. 146,000,000/- (Rupees Fourteen Cr Sixty
Lakhs), which stands forfeited and credited to the Capital Reserve Account,
since the options were not exercised by the concerned allottees within the
stipulated period consequent to the sharp decline in the share price.
Transfer to General Reserve:
During the year, Company has transferred Rs. 2,613,173/- to General
Reserves consisting of Special Capital Incentive Rs. 2,500,000/- and
Subsidy from Government Rs. 113,173/-, since the said reserves became free
on fulfiling the conditions relating thereto.
Borrowings:
During the year, your company has been sanctioned funded and non-funded
working capital limits of Rs. 115 Cr by a bank against the security of the
movable and immovable assets of the company and the corporate guarantee
from the promoter company. The limits have been draw-down depending upon
the requirements of your company. A financial institution renewed working
capital of Rs. 49 Cr during the year.
Employees Stock Options:
256,600 share options allotted to the employees of the Company under the
Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2008 are outstanding.
The exercise price was Rs. 150 per share. The price was subsequently
revised to Rs. 40 per share by the Board of Directors in its meeting held
on April 27, 2009 and confirmed by the shareholders in Annual General
Meeting held on August 10, 2009. The disclosures prescribed under the SEBI
(Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme)
Guidelines, 1999 are annexed hereto.
Non Renewal Of Group Gratuity Policy With Lic:
Your Company has Employees Group Gratuity Scheme with the Life Insurance
Corporation of India (LIC) to fund the defined benefits plan for the
qualified employees. The scheme provides for lump sum payment to employees
on retirement, death while in employment or termination of employment of an
amount equivalent to 15 days salary for every completed year of service or
part thereof in excess of six months, provided the employee has completed
five years in service.
The said policy has not been renewed by your Company. In view of the above,
LIC has not given the detailed disclosure required under AS-15. The
disclosure in the notes to accounts is based on the renewal notice received
from LIC which in opinion of your Company satisfies the requirements
relating to disclosure of gratuity liability as per AS-15.The Auditor in
their report has mentioned regarding non renewal of Group Gratuity Policy
with Life Insurance Corporation of India. Your Company is in the process of
exploring alternate avenues with regard to renewing the Group Gratuity
Policy with LIC or to make payment of Gratuity liability from its own
internal sources.
Fixed Deposits:
Your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits from public during the
year under review. There are no outstanding deposits, which have remained
unpaid.
Temptation Foods Fze (Fze):
Your company has incorporated a company by the name of Temptation Foods FZE
(FZE), limited by shares, in the Sharjah Airport Free Trade Zone, of
which it is likely to hold 51% of the equity share capital.
Temptation Foods FZE (FZE), is intended to be used as a special purpose
vehicle for acquisitions of business overseas and /or for raising of funds
overseas.
Temptation Foods International Limited:
Your Company had incorporated Temptation Foods International Limited
(TFIL), in the British Virgin Islands (BVI). Your Company currently
envisages that the purpose for which TFIL is formed may not materialize now
and hence Company did not pay BVI Annual License Fees. As the said fees are
not paid, the above said Company has been stuck off from the BVI Government
Register and hence it is not a subsidiary of your company. As per BVI laws,
company can be restored at anytime up to ten years after the strike off
date by paying prescribed fees. As and when required your Company will
restore the name of above said company.
Disinvestment in the Shares of Kohinoor Foods Limited (KFL):
Keeping in view the declining market price of equity shares of KFL, your
Company decided to disinvest/sell the shares of KFL, in order to prevent
further loss to your Company. By selling the said equity shares of KFL,
your company suffered a loss of Rs. 119,589,019/-. The Directors of the
Company had visualised an appreciation in price and consequential profits,
but due to adverse market scenario, the same did not materialize.
Inspection Under Section 209A of the Companies Act, 1956:
During the year, inspection under Section 209 A of the Companies Act, 1956
has been carried out by the office of Ministry of Corporate Affairs. No
irregularities other than of a compoundable nature has been observed by the
Investigating authority. Your Company is in the process of filing
compounding applications with the Authorities against the observations /
remarks of the Investigating authority.
Directors:
Dr. S. Kaushik was appointed as an additional Director w.e.f. January 29,
2010. In terms of Section 260 of the Companies Act, 1956, he shall hold
office only up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The
Company has received notice in writing from a member proposing his
candidature for the office of Director liable to retire by rotation.
Mr.R.V.Joshi and Mr. G.Ramachandran resigned as Directors from the Board
with effect from January 29, 2010 and May 28, 2010 respectively. The Board
places on record its deep sense of appreciation for the valuable
contributions made by them during their tenure as Directors of the Company.
Ms. Elizabeth Harrington retires by rotation and being eligible, offers
herself for re-appointment at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
Directors Responsibility Statement:
Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby
confirmed :
a) That in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended March
31, 2010, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed and proper
explanations were provided for material departures, if any.
b) That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company as at the end of the Financial Year and of the profit of the
Company for the year.
c) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the
Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
d) That the Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts for the Financial
Year ended March 31, 2010 on a going 19.45% concern basis.
Corporate Governance:
Your Company has been practicing the principles of good Corporate
Governance over the years and it is a continuous and ongoing process. A
detailed report on Corporate Governance practices followed by your Company
in terms of Clause 49(vi) of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchange is
provided separately in this Annual Report.
Secretarial Audit:
As per SEBI requirement, Secretarial audit is being carried out at specific
periodicity by a Practicing Company Secretary. The findings of the audit
have been satisfactory.
Additional Information Pursuant To Section 217:
a) Information as per Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956, read
with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 is enclosed
herewith by way of an Annexure.
b) Additional information pursuant to Section 217(1) (e) of the Companies
Act, 1956, read with Companies (Disclosure of Particulars) Rules, 1988 is
enclosed herewith by way of an Annexure.
Auditors:
M/s. Sharp and Tannan, Chartered Accountants, hold the office as Auditors
of your Company till the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General
Meeting and have expressed their willingness to be reappointed. Their
reappointment, if made, would be within the limits specified under section
224(1-B) of the Companies Act, 1956. Members are requested to reappoint
them and fix their remuneration.
Acknowledgement:
Your Directors take this opportunity to place on record their appreciation
to the contribution made by the employees to the working of the Company.
Yours Directors also express gratitude to the customers, suppliers,
shareholders, banks, financiers and investors for the confidence reposed in
your Company and for their continued co-operation during the year under
Report.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Sd/-
Vinit Kumar
Chairman & Managing Director
Place : Mumbai
Date : May 28, 2010
Disclosures prescribed under the SEBI:
(Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme)
Guidelines, 1999 annexed to Directors Report:
a. Options granted : 256,600
b. Exercise price : Rs. 40/- (In the AGM of the
Company held on 10th Aug, 09, the
exercise price of Rs. 150/- was
revised to Rs. 40/- per share).
c. Options vested : Nil
d. Options exercised : Nil
e. Total number of shares arising on : Nil
exercise of options
f. Options lapsed : Nil
g. Variations in terms of options : None
h. Money realised on exercise of : Nil
options
i. Total number of options in force : 256,600
j. 1) Options granted to senior management personnel:
Name and Designation : Number of Options
i) Mr. Vipin Chandok, President
- Mergers and Acquisitions &
New Initiatives : 10,000
ii) Mr. Nimish Thakore, President -
Corporate Affairs and Company
Secretary : 15,000
iii) Mr. Shyam Mahale - President -
Corporate Planning : 10,000
iv) Mr. Sridhar Sarathy Business
Head - Everfresh. : 30,000
v) Mr. Swapnil Shaha Vice President
- Domestic Sales & Distribution : 15,000
k. Any other employee who during the year has been granted options
amounting to 5% or more of the options issued during the year
Nil : Nil
l. Employees who have been granted
options equal to or exceeding 1% or
more of the issued capital of the
company at the time of the grant : Nil
m. Diluted earnings per share after
Extra Ordinary Items and after
considering the issue of shares on
exercise of options : Rs. 25.04
n. Proforma Adjusted Net Income and Earnings per Share:
Net Income after Taxes and before
Extraordinary Expenses - as Reported : Rs. 749.04 Mn.
Add: Intrinsic Value Compensation Cost : Rs. 10.39 Mn.
Less: Fair Value Compensation Cost : Rs. 23.09 Mn.
Compensation Cost
Differential Employee Compensation Cost : Rs. 12.70 Mn.
Adjusted Pro forma Net Income before
Extraordinary Expenses : Rs. 736.34 Mn.
Net Income after Taxes and after
Extraordinary Expenses - as Reported : Rs. 629.45 Mn.
Add: Intrinsic Value Compensation Cost : Rs. 10.39 Mn.
Less: Fair Value Compensation Cost : Rs. 23.09 Mn.
Differential Employee Compensation Cost : Rs. 12.70 Mn.
Adjusted Pro forma Net Income after
Extraordinary Expenses : Rs. 616.75 Mn.
Basic Earnings Per Share after Taxes
and before Extraordinary Expenses:
- As Reported : Rs. 29.79
- Adjusted Pro-forma : Rs. 29.29
Basic Earnings Per Share after Taxes
and after Extraordinary Expenses:
- As Reported : Rs. 25.04
- Adjusted Pro-forma : Rs. 24.53
Diluted Earnings Per Share after
Taxes and before Extraordinary
Expenses:
- As Reported : Rs. 29.79
- Adjusted Pro-forma : Rs. 29.29
Diluted Earnings Per Share after
Taxes and after Extraordinary
Expenses:
- As Reported : Rs. 25.04
- Adjusted Pro-forma : Rs. 24.53
o Weighted average exercise price of : During the year no additional
Options granted during the year whose options were granted.
a) Exercise price equals market price : Not applicable
b) Exercise Price is greater than : Not applicable
market price
c) Exercise Price is less than the : Not applicable
market price
Weighted average fair value of
Options granted during the year whose:
a) Exercise price equals market price : Not applicable
b) Exercise Price is greater than : Not applicable
market price
c) Exercise Price is less than the : Not applicable
market price
p. Description of the Method and the : The fair value of the options
significant assumptions used to granted has been estimated
estimate the fair value of the options: using the Black-Scholes option
pricing model. Each tranche
of the vesting has been
considered as a separate grant
for the purpose of valuation.
The assumptions used in the
estimation of the same have been
detailed below:
Weighted average values of the
options granted during the
year F.Y. 2008-09:
i) Stock Price : i) Rs. 289.65
ii) Volatility : ii) 51.81%
iii) Risk free rate : iii) 9.14%
iv) Exercise Price : iv) Rs. 40/- (In the AGM of the
Company held on 10th Aug, 09,
the exercise price of Rs. 150/-
was revised to Rs. 40/- per
share).
v) Time to maturity : v) 4.20 years
vi) Dividend yield : vi) 0.00
Information Under Section 217(1)(E) of The Companies Act, 1956 Read With
The Companies (Disclosure Of The Particulars In The Report Of The Board Of
Directors) Rules, 1988 And Forming Part Of The Directors Report For The
Year Ended 31st March, 2010.
Particulars Year ended Year ended
31st March, 31st March,
2010 2009
1. Power and fuel Consumption:
i) Electricity:
a) Purchased units 8,479,146 7,999,361
Total Amount (Rs.) 55,486,311 46,911,070
Rate / Unit (Rs.) 6.54 5.86
b) Own Generation Through Diesel Generators:
Units 191,218 803,212
Units per Litre of Diesel Oil Cost/Unit 9.93 8.83
ii) Coal Nil Nil
iii) Light Diesel Oil - -
Quantity (Litres) 3,603,513 1,743,771
Total Amount (Rs.) 154,499,774 72,272,137
Average Rate (Rs.) 42.87 41.45
iv) Other/Internal Generation Nil Nil
2. Consumption per unit of production (Mt):
Electricity (Units) 406.37 340.66
Diesel Oil (Litres) 172.70 74.26
3. Technology Absorption, Adaptation and Innovaton:
- NIL -
4. Foreign exchange earnings and outgo:
Particulars relating to foreign exchange earnings and outgo appear in Note
No. 24 (g) and (f) of Schedule B being Notes forming part of the Accounts.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
TFLs business consists of frozen food and processed food. The Company
processes and individually quick freezes fruits, vegetables and marine
food.
TFLs other products are conserves, jams, marmalade, sauces, mayonnaise,
salad dressings and honey.
During the year, the Company has also forayed into the agri-infrastructure
industry, initially with a major stake a Mega Food Park, in one of the
largest fruit and vegetable producing states in the Country.
THE INDIAN FOOD PROCESSING INDUSTRY:
The food processing industry is one of the largest in India. Highly
fragmented, most of the sectoral revenue comes from the unorganized sector.
The small organised sector is growing at a fast pace. The sub-segments of
the food processing sector are fruits and vegetables, milk and milk
products, beer and alcoholic beverages, meat and poultry, marine products,
grain processing, packaged or convenience food and packaged drinks. The
subsegments in which TFL is present are fruits and vegetables, marine
products and packaged or convenience foods.
The largest component of household consumption expenditure is food and food
products. Indias current food consumption is estimated to be at Rs
8,60,000 crore. Processed food accounts for Rs. 4,60,000 crore and primary
processed food (includes packed fruits and vegetables, packed milk etc)
accounts for Rs. 2,80,000 crore (source:www.ssrn.com). During the last five
years, food processing has reduced the food wastage by Rs 8,000 crores and
the current level of food wastage is Rs 50,000 crores annually. (source:
Business Line, 18 February 2010).
Indias fast food market is growing at 30-35% every year (source: Indian
Fast Food Market Analysis by RNCOS). The food processing industry grew from
6% in 2009 to around 14.9% in 2010 (source: www.ibef.org). It is expected
that the processed food sector will grow to over Rs. 13.50 trillion by 2015
from Rs. 8.2 trillion in 2009-10. The retail food sector is expected to
grow to US$150 billion by 2025 (source: McKinsey Research). Indias total
food production is likely to double in the next 10 years, leveraging an
opportunity for large investments in food and food processing technologies,
especially in areas of canning, dairy and food processing, specialty
processing, packaging, frozen food or refrigeration and thermo processing.
FDI in the food processing sector is expected to reach Rs 1,200 crore in
2010-11. Besides, by 2020, the Indian food processing sector would touch
US$318 billion (source: www.ibef.org).
India ranks fifth in terms of food production, food consumption, food
export and expected growth. The industry size is significant and it is
growing at a rapid pace. But the share of the processing industry is
relatively low with only about 1.3% of the fruits and vegetables produced
going through secondary processing, compared to over 80% in the USA. In
India, the low levels of food processing are due to poor storage
infrastructure and poor marketing and distribution network.
A. Comparison of Food Processing Levels:
India is the second largest vegetable producer and third largest fruit
producer globally. The country is the worlds largest producer of mangos
and bananas. It is among the worlds top five producers for several other
fruits and vegetables like onions, cauliflowers, pineapples and oranges,
among others. India produces 41% of the worlds mangoes, 30% of
cauliflowers, 28% of tea, 23% of cashews, 36% of green peas and 10% of
onions (source: Indian Fast Food Market Analysis by RNCOS).
However, the scenario is rapidly changing, nationally and internationally.
In the domestic market, with growing urbanization, burgeoning middle class,
rising income, emergence of organized retailing, the consumer mindset and
preferences are evolving towards value-added, packaged and branded
products. The international scenario for processed and packaged fruits and
vegetables is also undergoing a remarkable shift. Indias capability to
produce international quality products is turning international demand to
India. As per Food Processing Industries Minister, Subodh Kant Sahai, the
food processing industry requires a minimum Rs 1,000 crore investment to
strengthen infrastructure. The sector has been granted Rs 400 crore in
Budget 2010-11, up from Rs 280 crores allocated last year. The sector has
the potential to provide employment or business opportunities to people
across the social pyramid. During the last financial year, this sector
attracted around Rs 700 crores FDI (source: www. mofpi.nic.in).
Domestic and international demand for processed foods, especially frozen
foods, is increasing exponentially. Over the years, the domestic frozen F&V
grew around 10-12% annually, which is expected to gain further momentum
when modern retail chains penetrate the Tier II and Tier III cities.
THE MARINE FOOD INDUSTRY:
India currently accounts for a small share of the global market in the
marine food segment. It exports only about 6 lac tons of marine food, which
is valued at about US$2 billion. Indias 8,000 km coast line, 28000 km of
rivers and millions of hectares of reservoirs and brackish water, along
with an economic zone of around 75 km, contributes to the marine food
segment. The government has aggressive targets to increase the exports of
marine foods to over US$5 billion in three years (source: Business Line, 18
February 2010)
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT:
In recent years, government policies have been directed towards
facilitating the organized sector, liberalizing agri-marketing laws and FDI
policies, rationalizing tax laws and improving capital subsidies. These
initiatives channelized investments towards improving productivity,
infrastructure and logistics and the consequent industry growth.
The government has formulated a Vision-2015 action plan with specific
targets to treble the size of the food processing industry from around
US$70 billion to about US$210 billion. The levels of processing of
perishables would be increased from 6 per cent to 20 per cent. The
government wishes to enhance Indias share in global food trade from 1.5
per cent to 3 per cent, and it has plans to invest US$21.9 billion in the
food processing industry over the next five years (source:mofpi.nic.in).
To further support the food processing sector, the Ministry of Food
Processing Industries has proposed to set up the National Institute of Food
Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM).
The Food Processing industry is included in the list of Priority Sector
Lending for banks. Fruit and vegetable processing units have been
completely exempted from paying excise duty. The Ministry of Food
Processing Industry would assist in the setting up of more food processing
units, creating 10 million jobs by 2015 (source:mofpi.nic.in). The
government is also keen to set up more Food Parks. External commercial
borrowing will be made available for cold storage or cold room facility
including farm level pre-cooling, for preservation or storage of
agriculture and allied produce, marine products and meat. Automatic
approval for foreign equity up to 100 per cent is permitted for most of the
processed food items.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW:
Competitive Strengths of TFL:
* TFL enjoys a locational advantage as all plants are located near the raw
material sources. The raw materials are sourced from North and West
regions. TFL has a plant in North India at Sonepat and in West India at
Jejuri
* Strong brand equity and a wide products variety
* Wide geographic coverage with international presence
* Use of modern technologies and processes
* Strategic relationships with customers, suppliers and supply chain
vendors
* Professionally managed and experienced management team
TFLS Strategy:
The Company is well positioned and equipped to exploit the enormous
opportunity that exists in the food processing industry. It is following a
three-pronged strategy to optimize shareholder value, based on the
following:
* Grow existing business: Maximize revenues through private label packing
* Move up value chain: Own brands and aggregate undervalued food brands
* Enter into other key verticals: Leverage management strengths and drive
synergies
TFLs conscious de-risking strategy involves the following:
* De-risk international exposure: Reduce dependence on international
markets by building a robust, sustainable and profitable domestic retail
business.
* De-risk customer dependence: Reduce dependence on key anchor customers.
This has been done successfully with large new export buyers acquired
during the year.
* De-risk cyclicality: Reduce impact of cyclical variations in raw material
procurement prices and availability by building a robust contract farming
network and capturing value right across the food chain.
BRAND STRATEGY:
TFL offers branded food products across all of its product categories and
aims to extend its reach to a cognitive market share of the Indian kitchen.
The Company has been investing and consolidating its brands. During the
year, it took steps towards maturing its brands (Everfresh and Karen Anand)
by adding to the product base, while simultaneously increasing its
distribution networks.
ACQUISITION STRATEGY:
The Companys mainstay has been inorganic growth to increase market share,
widen product base and create shareholder value. It also wishes to ensure
its own brands, rather than merely producing or distributing products
belonging to brands owned by others.
SUPPLY CHAIN:
TFL tries to bridge the gap between product manufacture and consumer
offtake through continuous efforts to effectively improve and channelize
the supply chain management. Stringent quality norms are followed for
procurement and processing of fresh fruits and vegetables and then
converting them into frozen products. The procurement is done during the
season and stored and sold during non season periods. The products are
thereafter transported by refrigerated vans at - 180C. Minimal handling
during transportation ensures that product temperature remains intact. The
Cold Chain (owned/leased) is based on state-of-theart technologies to
ensure maintenance of required temperatures and quality throughout the
year. The robust supply chain ensures that customers receive the best
quality products.
PERFORMANCE REVIEW OF TFL DURING 2009-10:
The Company continued to achieve record growths in all business segments,
for the fourth year in a row, with production, procurement and sales
volumes and values recording substantial jumps.
FROZEN FRUITS AND VEGETABLES:
The Company continued its position as the largest player in the domestic
frozen fruits and vegetables business in the country, with a Rs. 8,479.45
million sales turnover.
Since its acquisition of the Everfresh Brand, TFL has religiously increased
the product range to include several new frozen fruits and vegetables. TFL
has scaled up operations manifold, including outsourcing of productions to
units in raw material producing areas. While green peas and sweet corn
continue to constitute a bulk of this business, other products are also
gradually gaining popularity. The Company expects to be able to continue to
grow this business segment, in terms of gross revenue and net revenue.
PROCESSED FOODS BUSINESS:
The Company bought the business of Karen Anands Gourmet Kitchen late last
year, including the Karen Anand brand, covering a wide range of conserves,
jams, sauces, mayonnaise and dressings.
The brand, known for high end, quality products, has been positioned to
cater to the premium segment in the processed food market.
During the year, the Company introduced an economy range of jams, sauces
and other products under the Everfresh brand to cater to the mass market.
It has also introduced packaged honey under this brand in select markets,
which received encouraging response.
The Company expects the processed food business to grow significantly in
the coming years, as the sales and distribution synergies between Karen
Anand and Everfresh come into play and with the proposed addition of new
and more value-added products to the range.
On the whole, during the current year, the Company increased its total
income to Rs. 12788.02 million from Rs. 8719.81 million in 2008-09,
registering a 47% year-on-year growth. Its PBIDT surged to Rs. 1075.59
million from Rs. 741.20 million in 2008-09, registering a 45.11% year-on-
year growth. The Companys PAT jumped to Rs. 629.45 million from Rs. 526.95
million in 2008-09, registering a 19.45% year-on-year growth.
NEW INITIATIVES:
As a part of the Companys philosophy of growth in related areas, the
Company has decided to complement its strong capabilities in the Food
Processing Sector, by creating an equally strong capability in the backward
linkages for the Food processing sector ie the post harvest agri
infrastructure sector.
Under this initiative, the Company has acquired a major stake in a Food
Park being established at Jangipur in West Bengal in one of the highest
fruit and vegetable producing regions in the country - the highly fertile
Gangetic plains. The Park is being set up in under Ministry of Food
Processing Scheme for Mega Food Parks and involves a grant of Rs 50 cr.
The Food Park is being set up, based on a Hub and Spoke Model, involving
the creation of an elaborate and well laid out arrangement covering
procurement, cleaning, sorting, grading, packing of raw materials from the
surrounding regions, to ensure continuous, consistent and quality supplies
of raw materials to the processing units coming up in the Park.
The Company is in advanced stages of acquisition of similar stakes in more
Food Parks and Modern Terminal Markets for fruits and Vegetables.
The initiative is intended to equip the Company with strong capabilities
and flexibility to capture value, across the value chain. The Company
expects to leverage further on this capability for further forays in this
business.
RISKS AND CONCERNS:
Some major areas of risks and concerns, which might impede future growth
comprise the following:
* Weak supply chain
* Inadequate cold chain infrastructure
* Availability and cost of power
A WEAK SUPPLY CHAIN:
A major constraint in the rapid development of organized food processing
industry is a weak supply chain. Indias agri-based food production is
characterized by:
* Bulk production is done by small and marginal farms.
* Producers get only about 30% of produce value, while trade intermediaries
pocket the balance without corresponding value addition.
* Wastages are high at around 35%.
* The supply chain is highly unreliable.
* No primary processing infrastructure at the production sites; absence of
credible institutions to streamline supply chain.
* Producers are processors are delinked
TFL is making efforts to increase sourcing through contract farming of the
required produce.
INADEQUATE COLD CHAIN INFRASTRUCTURE:
Inadequate quality cold chain infrastructure for handling frozen fruits and
vegetables is another area of concern for both the industry and the
Company. Its frozen products require storage and handling at -180C
requiring large investments.
The Company is seriously considering to embark upon this activity on a pan-
India basis.
AVAILABILITY AND COST OF POWER:
In food processing --- particularly in frozen foods - power constitutes the
single largest expense head after raw material. The availability of quality
power, in required quantities, consistently, at affordable costs is
essential for the industry to operate and grow.
Across most states in the country, continuous availability of quality power
is an area of major concern. Most processors are, therefore, forced to
invest in and depend on costly liquid fuel based stand-by power generation
facilities, with adverse effects on economics.
The Company has been making efforts with the concerned governments to
address this on a priority basis.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
The Companys elaborate internal control systems ensure efficient use and
protection of resources and compliance with policies, procedures and
statutory requirements. The internal control systems comprise well
documented guidelines, authorization and approval procedures, including
audit.
Intrinsic to the overall governance process, the Company has
institutionalised a well established Internal Audit framework, which covers
all aspects of financial and operational controls and entails a balanced
bottom-up and top-down approach, covering all units, functions and
departments.
The head of the Internal Audit Department reports directly to the Chairman
of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, ensuring independence.
Internal Audits are performed by an in-house team of professionals and
additionally by an independent firm of Chartered Accountants. Reviews are
conducted on an ongoing basis, based on an audit plan, which is approved by
the Audit Committee at the beginning of the year.
Audit findings and recommendations are presented by the Head Audit to the
Audit Committee on a quarterly basis. Emphasis is laid on closure of agreed
actions and root cause analysis of issues, ensuring that issues are
addressed comprehensively.
HUMAN RESOURCES:
TFLs encouraging performance is the result of a disciplined, focused work
culture and involves sustained efforts to retain its workforce.
During the year, significant resources and efforts were devoted to people
engagement initiatives to support a performance driven culture and to
enhance passion for higher productivity.
To empower talent and prepare its people with necessary skills, the Company
continued to provide employees with appropriate access to training and
corresponding development plans including international exposures, wherever
feasible. The staff training needs at various levels are periodically
assessed and training programmes are conducted using internal resources
and/or by engaging external trainers/facilities.
The Company works with a Key Responsibility Area based review and
recognition strategy that aligns efforts and rewards results. It has an
elaborate ESOP plan to reward performance and enable employees to share the
benefits of Companys growth.
TFL recruited a number of employees at all levels during the year, taking
the employee count to 165 as on 31st March, 2010.
The Company plans to continue to institute internal surveys to enhance HR
practices in line with global standards.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis described the Companys
objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward-looking
statements within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and
regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or
implied.
Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations
include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in
the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in
the Government regulations, tax laws, vagaries of nature and other
incidental factors.