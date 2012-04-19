Temptation Foods Ltd Liquidated Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
25.14
39.74
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
303.02
215.31
Net Worth
328.16
255.05
Minority Interest
Debt
177.09
108.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.69
0.75
Total Liabilities
507.94
364.51
Fixed Assets
124.42
98.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.49
28.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.77
5.01
Networking Capital
359.44
231.5
Inventories
71.12
60.07
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
374.96
259.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
31.84
34.56
Sundry Creditors
-88.39
-108.3
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-30.09
-14.18
Cash
8.82
1.42
Total Assets
507.94
364.51
