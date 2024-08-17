Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd Summary

Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd was originally incorporated on February 9, 1994, as Tentiwal Wire Products Private Limited in U.P., Kanpur. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the company was changed to Tentiwal Wire Products Limited on 14th February, 1995. Further, the company changed its name to Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd on 18th December, 2015.Tentiwala started its operations in 1995 by manufacturing Polyester & Polypropylene Insulated Winding Wire for submersible motor pumps. In 2007-08, the company have decided to expand its business in various othertypes of Winding Wires. After an extensive research in related field, the company has found ample growth opportunities in Power generation & Distribution Sector in upcoming 20-30 years. Keeping in view the same, the company decided to manufacture Super Enameled Copper Wire, Super Enameled Copper Strip, Paper Covered Copper Strip as a part of its expansion program. The company manufactures products basically on made-to-order basis as per customer specification. Currently the company offers complete range of product for winding conductors of transformers and AC / DC Motors.