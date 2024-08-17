iifl-logo-icon 1
Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd Share Price

3.4
(3.03%)
May 14, 2018|03:07:41 PM

Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

3.4

Prev. Close

3.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.47

Day's High

3.4

Day's Low

3.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd Corporate Action

Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:00 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.96%

Non-Promoter- 40.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5.42

5.42

5.42

3.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.41

3.2

2.96

1.68

Net Worth

8.83

8.62

8.38

5.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

43.14

37.36

44.39

40.85

yoy growth (%)

15.45

-15.83

8.67

36.07

Raw materials

-32.81

-27.49

-36.84

-34.93

As % of sales

76.05

73.59

83

85.51

Employee costs

-1

-0.95

-0.74

-0.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.26

0.51

1.14

0.8

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.5

-0.64

-0.53

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.23

-0.35

-0.25

Working capital

4.45

4.75

5.71

5.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.45

-15.83

8.67

36.07

Op profit growth

-7.28

32.18

25.92

32.11

EBIT growth

-2.12

4.09

27.95

46.45

Net profit growth

-30.61

-64.91

45.17

99.5

Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Radha Pad Tentiwala

Whole-time Director

Parag Sharma

Independent Director

Anil Kulshreshtha

Independent Director

Subhash Chand

Additional Director

Damyanti Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd

Summary

Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd was originally incorporated on February 9, 1994, as Tentiwal Wire Products Private Limited in U.P., Kanpur. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the company was changed to Tentiwal Wire Products Limited on 14th February, 1995. Further, the company changed its name to Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd on 18th December, 2015.Tentiwala started its operations in 1995 by manufacturing Polyester & Polypropylene Insulated Winding Wire for submersible motor pumps. In 2007-08, the company have decided to expand its business in various othertypes of Winding Wires. After an extensive research in related field, the company has found ample growth opportunities in Power generation & Distribution Sector in upcoming 20-30 years. Keeping in view the same, the company decided to manufacture Super Enameled Copper Wire, Super Enameled Copper Strip, Paper Covered Copper Strip as a part of its expansion program. The company manufactures products basically on made-to-order basis as per customer specification. Currently the company offers complete range of product for winding conductors of transformers and AC / DC Motors.
