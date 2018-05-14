iifl-logo-icon 1
Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.4
(3.03%)
May 14, 2018

QUICKLINKS FOR Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

43.14

37.36

44.39

40.85

yoy growth (%)

15.45

-15.83

8.67

36.07

Raw materials

-32.81

-27.49

-36.84

-34.93

As % of sales

76.05

73.59

83

85.51

Employee costs

-1

-0.95

-0.74

-0.69

As % of sales

2.33

2.55

1.67

1.7

Other costs

-4.58

-3.79

-2.93

-2.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.61

10.16

6.61

5.26

Operating profit

4.74

5.11

3.86

3.07

OPM

10.98

13.68

8.71

7.51

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.5

-0.64

-0.53

Interest expense

-3.32

-3.16

-2.37

-1.95

Other income

0.18

0.06

0.3

0.22

Profit before tax

0.26

0.51

1.14

0.8

Taxes

-0.07

-0.23

-0.35

-0.25

Tax rate

-26.83

-45.55

-31.01

-31.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.19

0.27

0.79

0.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.19

0.27

0.79

0.54

yoy growth (%)

-30.61

-64.91

45.17

99.5

NPM

0.44

0.74

1.78

1.33

