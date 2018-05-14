Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
43.14
37.36
44.39
40.85
yoy growth (%)
15.45
-15.83
8.67
36.07
Raw materials
-32.81
-27.49
-36.84
-34.93
As % of sales
76.05
73.59
83
85.51
Employee costs
-1
-0.95
-0.74
-0.69
As % of sales
2.33
2.55
1.67
1.7
Other costs
-4.58
-3.79
-2.93
-2.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.61
10.16
6.61
5.26
Operating profit
4.74
5.11
3.86
3.07
OPM
10.98
13.68
8.71
7.51
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.5
-0.64
-0.53
Interest expense
-3.32
-3.16
-2.37
-1.95
Other income
0.18
0.06
0.3
0.22
Profit before tax
0.26
0.51
1.14
0.8
Taxes
-0.07
-0.23
-0.35
-0.25
Tax rate
-26.83
-45.55
-31.01
-31.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.19
0.27
0.79
0.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.19
0.27
0.79
0.54
yoy growth (%)
-30.61
-64.91
45.17
99.5
NPM
0.44
0.74
1.78
1.33
