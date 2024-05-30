To The Members of TERRAFORM MAGNUM LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of TERRAFORM MAGNUM LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31* March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act*) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") 3nd other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31>l March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes In equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and v/e have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities m accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by u$ is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

The Company has entered into a Deed of Assignment of Leasehold Rights and of Rights under agreement for Sale dated 26th April 2019 for assignment ("the agreement") of its rights in the property situated at Kandivali (East), receivable over an agreed period of time. The said property /rights in the property is treated as stock-in-trade in books of accounts. As agreed between the parties, the Company has right to terminate the agreement in the event there Is a default to pay the consideration. The original documents relating to the title of the property. Power of attorney and other related documents are kept with escrow agent till the full consideration is received by the Company. However, the Company has not received payments as per schedule of payment agreed upon [n absence of which, the Company has recourse to the rights in the property by getting back documents tying with escrow agent and terminate the transaction. In view of these, there is significant uncertainties relating to completion of transaction under the above agreement In v>ew of the same the Company will recognize revenue under Ind AS 115 on fulfilment of specific performance obligations.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, In our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there arc no key audit matters to communicate in our report

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information The other information comprises the Information included in the 8oards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, and our auditors reports thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so. consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated

• When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information/

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors ?s responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance induding other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company In accordance with the Ind AS and ocher accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect o material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if r individually or In the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs. we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than fur one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act. we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting polioes used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern If we conclude that a matenal uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or. if such disclosures arc inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in dggregate? makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be Influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (?) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Wc also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, v/e determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. V/e describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter shouki not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act. based on our audit, we report that:

3) V/e have sought and obtained all the information 3nd explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are m agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31" March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31a March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to he included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197{16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included In the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

Cal The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries*), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of Its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or ennty(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ulnmate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiar>es.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under

(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

V No matter/final dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded In the software, further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software. Further, the Company uses another software for preparing the financial statements which does not have the audit trial (edit log) facility.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give In "Annexure 8" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DMKH & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 116886W MUKESH Digitally signed by MUKESH LADDHA LADDHA Date 2024.05.30 13:07:32+0530

Mukesh Laddha Partner Membership No.: 401845 UDIN No.: 24401845BKAUQO4424 Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 30. 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financiai reporting of TERRAFORM MAGNUM LIMITED ("the Company") os of 31* March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act. 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed urder Section 143(10) of the Companies Act. 2013. to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and pJan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement. including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained ?s sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that {1} pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31" March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For DMKH & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 116886W MUKESH LADDHA, Digitally signed by MUKESH LADDHA Date 2024.05.30 13:07:32+0530

Mukesh Laddha Partner Membership No.: 40184S UOIN No.: 24401845BKAUQO4424 Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 30, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

{Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date}

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A} According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the

Company examined by us, the Company does not have property, plant and equipments and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (i: (a) (A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B: According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the

Company examined by us, the Company does not have any Intangible assets and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (I) (a) (B) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company does not have property, plant and equipments and accordingfy, reporting under paragraph 3 (i) <b: of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company has no Intangible asset under development and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (i) {c} of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not hold any immovable property during the period Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (i) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment {including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the period.

(0 Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the period or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the 8enaml Transactions (Prohibition) Act. 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory in the form of Immovable property has beenconducted

at reasonable interval by the Company dunng the year end and. in our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by management is appropriate, with respect to the said property, refer to note no 2 {Inventories") to the financial statement.

(b) During the period, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the oasis of security of current assets and accordingly, the question of oor commenting on whether the quarterly

returns or statements are in agreement with the unaudited books ot account of the Company does not arise.

(iii) The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3{lii), (iii){a), (iii)(b],(iii)(c), (iii)(d), (fii:(e: and (iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations gn/en to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or provided guarantees under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Act in respect of the Investments made.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to Section 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3{v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the products by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the company

examined by us, the Company is generally regular In depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us. there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income tax. service tax. goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues which were outstanding, at the period end, for a period of more than six months from the dale they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, goods and service tax, income tax, duty of excise, duty of excise, value added tax, and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no income surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act. 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

(ix) <a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company

has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us. and the procedures performed by us. and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not obtained any short-term loans during the year Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (ix) (d) is not applicable to the Company

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the Company taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the Company has not raised k>an$ during the period on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies does not arise.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the period. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3

(x) (a) of the Order is riot applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the period. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out

in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or the Company, noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and accord.ng to the information and explanations given to us, a report under sub-clause (12) of Section 143 of the Act, in Form ADT 4, was not required to be filed. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3

(xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company earned out In accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the Information and explanations grven to us, and a$ represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the period by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Older Is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) The Company Is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3{xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required under Accounting Standard 18 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a: In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company

has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business (b) The internal audit reports presented by the company, for the period under audit are considered by us.

(xv) According to the information anlJ explanations given to us and based on our examination of Che records of the Company, the Company has not entered nto any non-cash transactions with Oirectors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 :xv: of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (aI The Company is not required to be registered under Section 4S-IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934 Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance acbvities during the period. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) The Group has no CIC which are part of the group. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xvl)

(d) of the order are not applicable

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has incurred cash losses amounting Rs 8 58 Lakhs in the financial year and cash losses amountingRs 22.67 Lakhs incurred in the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the period and accordingly, reporting under clause (xviii) is not applicable

(xL\) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Notes to the Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one period from the baiance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within 3 period of one period from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our audit procedures, there is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 13S of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) (a) and (b: of the order are not applicable.

(xxi) The Reporting under the clause 3(xxi) of order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements Accordingly, no comments in respect of the said clauses have been included in this report.

For DMKH & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 116886W MUKESH signed by MUKESH LADDHA LADDHA Date 2024.05.30 13:07:32+0530