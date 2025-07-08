iifl-logo
Terraform Magnum Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Terraform Magnum Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Terraform Magnum Ltd Corporate Action

26 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:32 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.81%

Non-Promoter- 64.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 64.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Terraform Magnum Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.46

-18.38

-0.15

0.06

Net Worth

-18.22

-18.14

0.09

0.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.17

0.06

-0.07

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.02

0

0.05

Working capital

-2.66

-21.62

0.09

0.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-7.21

24.58

-2.75

19.22

EBIT growth

148.25

-276.6

-6.66

23.88

Net profit growth

221.24

-150

404.57

-56.42

No Record Found

Terraform Magnum Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Terraform Magnum Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Vimal K Shah

Non Executive Director

Nainesh K Shah

Managing Director

Uday Mota

Non Executive Director

Bhavisha Dedhia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surabhi Shewaramani

Additional Director

VINEETKUMAR SHATRUGHNA MISHRA

Additional Director

Renuka Gautam

Registered Office

Godrej Coliseum A Wing 1301,

13 Th Floor Sion East,

Maharashtra - 400022

Tel: 91-22-25264900

Website: http://www.terraformmagnum.com

Email: secretarial@terraformrealty.com

Registrar Office

Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,

Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

Reports by Terraform Magnum Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Terraform Magnum Ltd share price today?

The Terraform Magnum Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Terraform Magnum Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Terraform Magnum Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Terraform Magnum Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Terraform Magnum Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Terraform Magnum Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Terraform Magnum Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Terraform Magnum Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Terraform Magnum Ltd?

Terraform Magnum Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Terraform Magnum Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Terraform Magnum Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

