Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.46
-18.38
-0.15
0.06
Net Worth
-18.22
-18.14
0.09
0.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
0.06
-0.07
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.02
0
0.05
Working capital
-2.66
-21.62
0.09
0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-7.21
24.58
-2.75
19.22
EBIT growth
148.25
-276.6
-6.66
23.88
Net profit growth
221.24
-150
404.57
-56.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Vimal K Shah
Non Executive Director
Nainesh K Shah
Managing Director
Uday Mota
Non Executive Director
Bhavisha Dedhia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surabhi Shewaramani
Additional Director
VINEETKUMAR SHATRUGHNA MISHRA
Additional Director
Renuka Gautam
Godrej Coliseum A Wing 1301,
13 Th Floor Sion East,
Maharashtra - 400022
Tel: 91-22-25264900
Website: http://www.terraformmagnum.com
Email: secretarial@terraformrealty.com
Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,
Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Terraform Magnum Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.