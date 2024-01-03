Terraform Magnum Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
0.06
-0.07
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.02
0
0.05
Working capital
-2.66
-21.62
0.09
0.1
Other operating items
Operating
-2.53
-21.58
0.01
0.08
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-2.53
-21.58
0.01
0.08
Equity raised
-0.13
-0.13
0.12
0.18
Investing
2.85
21
-0.03
0
Financing
0
0.67
1.17
0.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.18
-0.05
1.28
1.11
