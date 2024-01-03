Terraform Magnum Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.46
-18.38
-0.15
0.06
Net Worth
-18.22
-18.14
0.09
0.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
5.14
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-18.22
-18.14
5.23
0.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
23
23.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-18.27
-18.22
-17.9
-25.88
Inventories
7.8
7.77
7.76
4.42
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.55
4.62
4.97
0.32
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-30.62
-30.61
-30.63
-30.62
Cash
0.04
0.08
0.13
2.32
Total Assets
-18.23
-18.14
5.23
0.29
