Board Meeting 30 May 2025 26 May 2025

Terraform Magnum Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday May 30 2025 at 11:30 a.m. at the registered office i.e. Godrej Coliseum A- Wing 1301 13th Floor Behind Everard Nagar Off Eastern Express Highway Sion (East) Mumbai - 400 022. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct of the Company for Insider Trading and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company is under closure and shall remain closed up to 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2025 for Directors including Employees Promoters Statutory Auditors & all connected persons and their relatives as per the Insider Trading Code of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), read with Schedule III to the listing, Regulations, as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors of Terraform Magnum Limited (the Company) at their Meeting held today i.e. on Friday, May 30th, 2025 at the Registered office of the Company at 11:30 am and concluded at 01:00 p.m., have inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2025, along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on March 31, 2025, and the Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (enclosed herewith). The Board of Directors took note of the Statutory Auditors Report for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2025 and Declaration on the Annual Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31,2025 (enclosed herewith). Approval of Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2025)

Board Meeting 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2025

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Monday, 31st March 2025, which was commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:40 P.M. The Board of Director has taken note of the cessation of Mr. Gautam Rajan (Din: 00060730) and Mr. Hemal Raichand Haria (Din: 03644544) due to Completion of their second and final term as Independent Directors of the Company, with effect from March 31st, 2025 after the closure of business hours.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

TERRAFORM MAGNUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 47 read with Regulation 33/ Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will held on Wednesday February 12 2025 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office i.e. Godrej Coliseum A- Wing 1301 13th Floor Behind Everard Nagar Off Eastern Express Highway Sion (East) Mumbai - 400 022 inter alia to consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2024 and other routine business. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Terraform Magnum Limited (The Company) at its Meeting held today i.e. February 12, 2025 commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.30 p.m., have inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended December 31, 2024; and 2) Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the said period. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015. we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Terraform Magnum Limited (The Company) at its meeting held today i.e., 12th February 2025 have inter alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Company for the Quarter ending 31st December 2024 and 2. Limited Review Report of the statutory auditor of the Company for the said period. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

TERRAFORM MAGNUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday December 05 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. Godrej Coliseum A- Wing 1301 13th Floor Behind Everard Nagar Off Eastern Express Highway Sion (East) Mumbai - 400 022 at 3.00 P.M. inter alia for the appointment of Ms. Surabhi Shewaramani as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company and other routine matters Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you on the Recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, that the Board of Directors of Terraform Magnum Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e. December 05, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3:30 p.m, have inter-alia considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Surabhi Shewaramani (A73243) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 05rd December, 2024. Appointment of Surabhi Shewaramani as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 05th December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

TERRAFORM MAGNUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 and other routine business. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of Terraform Magnum Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held on November 12, 2024 commenced at 3.00 pm and concluded at 4:00 pm, have inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2024; and 2) Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the said period. 3) To note the resignation of Ms. Urmi Bhanushali from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f 12th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

TERRAFORM MAGNUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Directors report along with Secretarial Audit Report and other Annexure thereto for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024: 2.To approve the notice convening the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday September 27 2024; 3.To consider closure of register of members and share transfer register; 4.To appoint Mr. Nrupang B. Dholakia Dholakia & Associates LLP Company Secretaries (Membership No. FCS 10032 and CP No. 12884) as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting & Poll process of the Company w.r.t. the forthcoming Annual General Meeting; 5.To recommend the Appointment of M/s. J.D Zatakia & Co. Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company in the place of M/s. D M K H & Co Chartered Accountants . 6.To consider any other routine matter or business of the Company; To consider and approve the following business: a) The Directors Report for the FY ended March 31, 2024. b) Notice of the 42nd AGM of the Company to be held on Sep 27, 2024, Friday at 11:30 AM. c) Consider the closure of register of Members & Share Transfer Register from Sep 21, 2024 to Sep 27, 2024 for the purpose of AGM. (both the days inclusive) d) Appointment of Nrupang B Dholakia, Managing Partner of Dholakia & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries (Membership No. FCS 10032 and CP No. 12884) as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting & Poll process of the Company w.r.t. the forthcoming AGM. e) Considered and Recommended the Appointment of M/s. J.D Zatakia & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company in the place of M/s. D M K H & Co, Chartered Accountants effective from the Conclusion of ensuing 42nd AGM of the Company to the conclusion of 47th AGM to the held for the FY 2029. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024