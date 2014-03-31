To,

The Members,

Texplast Industries Limited

Report on the Financial Statements:

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Texplast Industries Limited (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2017, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act ) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncement issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and pronouncement require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. Balances of debtors, creditors, secured loans including interest payable thereon and loans and advances are subject to confirmation.

2. Company has not made Provision for Interest on Working Capital Facility and Term Loan availed from Banks and Financial Institution pursuant to classification of its account by the concerned Banks and Financial Institution as Non-performing Assets (NPA).

3. In absence of availability of net realizable value of items of inventories to the tune of 33.18 Lakh, these have been valued at management estimate instead of lower of cost and net realizable value. We are relying on value of closing stocks as certified and provided by the management. The impact of valuation on loss and current assets is not ascertainable.

4. Excise records are not available for verification due to non-functioning of the factory because of the strike undertaken by the workers and seizure of the factory by the bank under the SARFEASI Act 2002. We are unable to comment on excise records and liability.

5. As the Factory is not functional due to strike and seizer of Factory and Plant by Bank as the Bank Loan became NPA as on 31.03.2014 w.e.f. 28.01.2014 thereafter the strength of Employees, labour and Workers has been reduced. As on date the employees of the company below 10 only hence there is no Long term Employees Benefits provisions made by the Company. AS 15 Employee Benefits (revised 2005) issued by ICAI.

6. As we are unable to verify/check conditions of Fixed Assets to determine the life of Plant, Machinery, furniture and Fixture of the Company due to Seizer of possession by bank as the loans become NPA the Depreciation calculation done as per Income tax Act instead of Companies Act, 2013.

7. The fact of Banks classifying the company as a NPA and seizure of factory by the bank for recovery proceedings has raised substantial doubt as to the Companys ability to continue as going concern and therefore, the Company may not be able to realize its assets and discharged its liabilities in the normal course of business. The financial statement does not include any adjustment relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded assets amount. Further, the Financial statement which indicates that the Company has accumulated losses and its Net worth has been fully eroded, the Company has incurred Net Loss of Rs.2.43 Crore during the current financial year (Previous Year Rs.23.35 Crore) and net cash Loss during the current year of Rs. 2.03Crore (Previous year net Cash Profit of Rs. 1.28 Crore) also, the Company current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at the balance sheet date. These conditions, along with other matters set forth in Note No. 28.11 also indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for the effect of the matter described in Basis of Qualified Opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2017 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Matter of Emphasis:

We draw your attention to -

1. The company was unable to repay credit facilities availed from Indian Overseas Bank. Due to the noncompliances of terms & condition and non-payment of amount due all these loans have been classified as Non-Performing Assets (NPA) by the bank as on 12/05/2014.

The Company had received letter from Indian overseas Bank in the financial year 2015-16, stating the recall of advances & giving notice under subsection (2) of section 13 of Securitization & Reconstruction of Financial Assets & Enforcement of security of interest Act, 2002 and calling to pay in full and discharge the liability of bank amounting to Rs. 32 crore (approximately)(excluding undebited interest).

During the financial year 2015-16, the bank had taken the possession of factory premises and assets lying with the factory.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

f. with respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts. The Company does not have any derivative contract.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as to dealing in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November 2016 to 30th December 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the company. Refer Note no.28 (12) to the financial statement of the company.

For P.C. Rathi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.-111799W Sd/- Place : Mumbai Prakash Rathi Date : 30.05.2017 Proprietor Membership No. 045104

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure "A" referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets, as the physical possession of fixed assets taken by bank for recovery procedure.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years except Assets lying at factory in Wada due to workers strike and seizure of factory by bank.

In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deed of immovable property could not be verified as necessary documents are with Bank.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company couldnt physically verify stock lying at warehouse of factory due to workers strike and seizure of factory.

(b) As examined by us procedures of physical verification could not be verified by us since the Company couldnt physically verify stock lying at warehouse of factory due to workers strike and seizure of factory by the bank.

(c) We could not verify records of inventory since the Company couldnt physically verify stock lying at warehouse of factory due to workers strike and seizure of factory by bank. We have relied on the value of stock based on certificates obtained from the management.

(iii) (a) The Company has not granted loans to parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Thus, paragraph 3(b) and 3 (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) The Company is not covered under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, in respect of maintenance of cost records.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records , the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including income tax, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, value added tax, employees state insurance and duty of excise.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2017 for a period of more than six months except following dues o/s for more than six months as at balance sheet date-

Statute Nature of dues Relevant Year Amount Date of Payment MVAT Act,2005 Sales Tax 2012-13 35.68 Lacs Not Paid MVAT Act ,2005 Sales Tax 2013-14 7.77 Lacs Not Paid MVAT Act ,2005 Sales Tax 2014-15 2.13 Lacs Not Paid M VAT ACT ,2005 Sales Tax 2015-16 10.50 Lacs Not Paid MVAT ACT ,2005 Sales Tax 2007-08 45.03 Lacs Not Paid MVAT ACT ,2005 Sales Tax 2008-09 138.73 Lacs Not Paid Central Sales Tax Act1956 Sales Tax 2009-10 22.03 Lacs Not Paid Central Sales Tax Act 1956 Sales Tax 2007-08 03.56 Lacs Not Paid Central Sales Tax Act 1956 Sales Tax 2008-09 16.77 Lacs Not Paid The Maharashtra State Tax On Professions, Trades, Callings And Employments Acts, 1975. Profession Tax 2013-14 0.27 Lacs Not Paid

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues Income Tax or Sales Tax or wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except following dues o/ s for more than six months as at balance sheet date-.

Statute No of dues Relevant Year Nature Amount Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act Income Tax Ass. Year 2012-13 51.41 Lacs DCIT, CIRCLE-3, THANE Income Tax Act Income Tax Ass. Year 2013-14 78.06 Lacs DCIT, CIRCLE-3, THANE MVAT ACT ,2005 Sales Tax 2007-08 45.03 Lacs JC Appeal Bhayander Central Sales Tax Act 1956 Sales Tax 2007-08 03.56 Lacs JC Appeal Bhayander MVAT ACT ,2005 Sales Tax 2008-09 138.73 Lacs Assessment order Passed set- aside by the JC Appeal Bhyander Central Sales Tax Act 1956 Sales Tax 2008-09 16.77 Lacs Assessment order Passed set- aside by the JC Appeal Bhyander

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us there is no amounts due which were required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund during the year.

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given by the management, In our opinion and information given to us the Company has defaulted and irregular in repayment of dues to financial institutions and Banks. The defaults existing as at balance sheet date are as below- 1. Cash Credit from Indian Overseas Bank -

Limit Sanctio ned Drawing power Outstanding as on 31/03/2017 Overdrawn as on 31/03/2016 10 Crore NIL 19.67 Crore 19.67 Crore

2. Packing credit overdue from Indian Overseas Bank of Rs 8.18 Crore due to non-submission of export bills.

3. Recalled term loan from Indian Overseas Bank -

Particulars Amount Term Loan In INR (From Indian Overseas Bank) Term Loan-1 15,98,711 Term Loan-2 74,93,249 Term Loan in Foreign Currency (From Indian Overseas Bank) FCTL-981300001 1,01,00,198 FCTL-981300002 58,89,257 FCTL-981300003 1,19,70,776 Total 3,70,52,191

4. Recalled term loan from other Financial Institution -

Particulars Amount S E Investments Ltd 56,45,538 Finquest Financial Solutions P. Ltd. 1,01,87,260 Total 1,75,90,236

(ix) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the company. The Company has not paid any amount for managerial remuneration which is in excess of amount as mandated under section 197read with schedule V to the Act.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records of the company. Transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records of the company. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) In our opinion The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For P.C. Rathi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.-111799W Sd/- Prakash Rathi Place : Mumbai Proprietor Date : 30.05.2017 Membership No. 045104

ANNEXURE-B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial controls under clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (The Act)

We have audited internal financial controls over financial reporting of Texplast Industries Ltd. ("The Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year then ended on the date.

Managements Responsibilities for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The responsibilities includes design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of the assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedure to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide a reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedure that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and the receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and the directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management overrides of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.