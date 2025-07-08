iifl-logo
Texplast Industries Ltd Share Price Live

17.05
(-4.75%)
Jan 27, 2015

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.05
  • Day's High17.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close17.9
  • Day's Low17.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-57.51
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Texplast Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

17.05

Prev. Close

17.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

17.05

Day's Low

17.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-57.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Texplast Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Texplast Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Texplast Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Sep-2019Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.98%

Non-Promoter- 42.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Texplast Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5.11

5.11

5.11

5.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-34.26

-34.26

-10.91

5.83

Net Worth

-29.15

-29.15

-5.8

10.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013

Revenue

0.31

2.3

0.37

89.45

yoy growth (%)

-86.38

508.99

-99.57

31.24

Raw materials

0

-19.56

-4.15

-78.19

As % of sales

0

847.63

1,096.35

87.4

Employee costs

-0.07

0

-0.35

-3.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-2.41

-23.35

-4.67

1.54

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.45

-1.69

-2.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.54

Working capital

2.99

-23.14

-13.43

8.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.38

508.99

-99.57

31.24

Op profit growth

-94.85

398.58

240.7

-582.15

EBIT growth

-89.79

435.44

-160.58

37.21

Net profit growth

-89.57

398.97

-567.62

0.8

No Record Found

Texplast Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,221.6

50.4411,087.6765.130.16369.1499.25

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

3,710.7

25.448,620.8473.630.32515.67994.74

EPL Ltd

EPL

231.75

35.337,411.163.72.93316.732.15

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

780

15.655,046.496.610.9704.83324.24

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

603.05

20.34,354.7171.210.51,947.09449.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Texplast Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sukumar Nandlal Shah

Director

Anupkumar Jhunjhunwala

Addtnl Independent Director

Hetal Jigar Rajyagor

Company Secretary

Alkesh Patidar

Registered Office

Gut No 39/40,

Village Nehroli Taluka Wada,

Maharashtra - 421312

Tel: 91-2526-239049/239050

Website: http://www.texplast.com

Email: complianceofficer@texplast.com

Registrar Office

21 Shakil Niwas,

Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 093

Tel: 91-22-28262920

Website: www.unisec.in

Email: info@unisec.in

Summary

The Texplast Group was established in 1971, as manufacturers of HDPE Woven Bags used for packaging of, Chemicals and Fertilizers. In 1989 Texplast was the foremost unit to have produced successfully t...
Reports by Texplast Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Texplast Industries Ltd share price today?

The Texplast Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Texplast Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Texplast Industries Ltd is ₹8.65 Cr. as of 27 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Texplast Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Texplast Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.30 as of 27 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Texplast Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Texplast Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Texplast Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Texplast Industries Ltd?

Texplast Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.38%, 3 Years at 21.70%, 1 Year at -5.28%, 6 Month at -4.75%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Texplast Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Texplast Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.02 %

