SectorPackaging
Open₹17.05
Prev. Close₹17.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹17.05
Day's Low₹17.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-57.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5.11
5.11
5.11
5.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-34.26
-34.26
-10.91
5.83
Net Worth
-29.15
-29.15
-5.8
10.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.31
2.3
0.37
89.45
yoy growth (%)
-86.38
508.99
-99.57
31.24
Raw materials
0
-19.56
-4.15
-78.19
As % of sales
0
847.63
1,096.35
87.4
Employee costs
-0.07
0
-0.35
-3.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.41
-23.35
-4.67
1.54
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.45
-1.69
-2.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.54
Working capital
2.99
-23.14
-13.43
8.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.38
508.99
-99.57
31.24
Op profit growth
-94.85
398.58
240.7
-582.15
EBIT growth
-89.79
435.44
-160.58
37.21
Net profit growth
-89.57
398.97
-567.62
0.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,221.6
|50.44
|11,087.67
|65.13
|0.16
|369.14
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,710.7
|25.44
|8,620.84
|73.63
|0.32
|515.67
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
231.75
|35.33
|7,411.1
|63.7
|2.93
|316.7
|32.15
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
780
|15.65
|5,046.4
|96.61
|0.9
|704.83
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
603.05
|20.3
|4,354.71
|71.21
|0.5
|1,947.09
|449.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sukumar Nandlal Shah
Director
Anupkumar Jhunjhunwala
Addtnl Independent Director
Hetal Jigar Rajyagor
Company Secretary
Alkesh Patidar
Gut No 39/40,
Village Nehroli Taluka Wada,
Maharashtra - 421312
Tel: 91-2526-239049/239050
Website: http://www.texplast.com
Email: complianceofficer@texplast.com
21 Shakil Niwas,
Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400 093
Tel: 91-22-28262920
Website: www.unisec.in
Email: info@unisec.in
Summary
The Texplast Group was established in 1971, as manufacturers of HDPE Woven Bags used for packaging of, Chemicals and Fertilizers. In 1989 Texplast was the foremost unit to have produced successfully t...
Read More
Reports by Texplast Industries Ltd
