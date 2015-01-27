Texplast Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.41
-23.35
-4.67
1.54
Depreciation
-1.26
-1.45
-1.69
-2.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.54
Working capital
2.99
-23.14
-13.43
8.52
Other operating items
Operating
-0.68
-47.94
-19.8
7.51
Capital expenditure
0
-0.05
0.91
1.36
Free cash flow
-0.68
-48
-18.88
8.87
Equity raised
-66.08
-21.81
-0.4
9.65
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
21.95
20.85
29.76
30.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-44.82
-48.97
10.47
48.95
No Record Found
