iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Texplast Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.05
(-4.75%)
Jan 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Texplast Industries Ltd

Texplast Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-2.41

-23.35

-4.67

1.54

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.45

-1.69

-2.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.54

Working capital

2.99

-23.14

-13.43

8.52

Other operating items

Operating

-0.68

-47.94

-19.8

7.51

Capital expenditure

0

-0.05

0.91

1.36

Free cash flow

-0.68

-48

-18.88

8.87

Equity raised

-66.08

-21.81

-0.4

9.65

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

21.95

20.85

29.76

30.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-44.82

-48.97

10.47

48.95

Texplast Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Texplast Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.