Texplast Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.05
(-4.75%)
Jan 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Texplast Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013

Revenue

0.31

2.3

0.37

89.45

yoy growth (%)

-86.38

508.99

-99.57

31.24

Raw materials

0

-19.56

-4.15

-78.19

As % of sales

0

847.63

1,096.35

87.4

Employee costs

-0.07

0

-0.35

-3.8

As % of sales

22.83

0.1

94.96

4.25

Other costs

-1.36

-4.57

-0.24

-8.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

434.5

198.16

64.06

9.77

Operating profit

-1.12

-21.82

-4.37

-1.28

OPM

-357.33

-945.9

-1,155.38

-1.43

Depreciation

-1.26

-1.45

-1.69

-2.01

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.07

-0.33

-5.62

Other income

0

0

1.72

10.47

Profit before tax

-2.41

-23.35

-4.67

1.54

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.54

Tax rate

0

0

0

-34.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.41

-23.35

-4.67

1

Exceptional items

-0.01

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.43

-23.35

-4.67

1

yoy growth (%)

-89.57

398.97

-567.62

0.8

NPM

-774.78

-1,011.92

-1,235.04

1.11

QUICKLINKS FOR Texplast Industries Ltd

