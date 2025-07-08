Texplast Industries Ltd Summary

The Texplast Group was established in 1971, as manufacturers of HDPE Woven Bags used for packaging of, Chemicals and Fertilizers. In 1989 Texplast was the foremost unit to have produced successfully the Jumbo Bag, an order (2000 bags of 1000 Kg) processed for a prominent Blue Chip Company. Now from millennium onwards the company has manufacturing capacity of 600,000 jumbo bags (500kg. To 1500kg capacity) per annum, and small bags manufacturing capacity of (10 to 50kg capacity bag) 6 million bags per annum.