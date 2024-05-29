To

The Board of Directors of

Thakkers Group Limited

(Formerly known as Asian Food Products Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Thakkers Group Limited (Formerly known as Asian Food Products Limited) (the Company), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a Statement of changes in equity for the year ended and notes to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Transactions with Related Parties The company along with majority of its related parties operate in the similar line of business. The transactions with related parties are significant that have effect over balance sheet and specifically over both i.e. advances given and taken. Advances given against land represent 16.02% of the total assets of the company. Out of the said advances 99.96% are advances given to related parties. Also, advances received against land represents 1.17% of the companys total liabilities out of which 80.96% are with related parties of the company. This company along with its related parties operate in the same sector and have significant transactions amongst themselves during the year. Such transactions with related parties are necessitated to be at arms length, they involve significant cash flow between parties, intercompany contracts, and common management amongst other things, they are considered to be a key audit matter. Audit procedure included identification of related party relationships, classification, examination of transactions from the perspective of arms length criteria adopted by the Board of Directors, risks attached to items such as guarantees and recovery of capital advance, ageing and provisioning policies and practices, review of confirmation and reconciliation process, review of controls and analytical review of various account balances and transaction balances amongst other things.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the board of directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income) and the cash flow statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) the modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (i) The management of the Company and its joint operation companies incorporated in India whose financial statements has been audited under the Act has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether,

(a) directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

(b) Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii)The management of the Company and its joint operation companies incorporated in India whose financial statements has been audited under the Act has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities. ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether,

(a) Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

(b) Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared/proposed any interim and final dividend for the year and previous financial year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the

Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software relating to revenue, trade receivables and general ledger for the period 1 April 2023 to 13 April 2023.

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any Director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For and on behalf of M/s. Karwa Malani Kalantri & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No-136867W CA Sagar R Malani Partner Membership No. 145049 UDIN: 24145049BKFYFD9603 Place: Nashik Date: 29/05/2024

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

To

The Board of Directors of Thakkers Group Limited

(Formerly known as Asian Food Products Limited)

(Annexure referred to under paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report to the members of Thakkers Group Ltd (Formerly known as Asian Food Products Limited ) ‘the Company) for the year Ended on 31/03/2024 of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records so as to show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all assets conducted once every three years which, is reasonable having regard to size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and the same have been properly dealt with books of accounts.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, capital work-in progress and investment and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of registered sale deed/municipal corporation permission for building constructed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for as provided below:

The Capital Work in Progress disclosed in the financial statements is constructed on land which is taken on lease from Nashik Dairy (Manohar Garden) Partnership Firm and Others.

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held– indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Capital Work in progress on land – S.No.955/A/2/1 /2/1 to 4, of Nashik Shiwar Nashik 23,91,89,974/ - (Including value of Plant Machinery, etc incurred by company on the said premises) Nashik Dairy (Manohar Garden) Partnership Firm and Others Directors and their relatives interested in Partnership Firm and other concerns Held since F.Y.2020-2021 The company has taken land on lease hence permission for construction has been approved by competent authority in the name of Land owners.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investment, provided guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loan or advance secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with. (iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year. In respect of unclaimed deposits, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable..

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under Clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In respect of statutory dues,

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, the dues of income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Outstanding Amount (Rs.) Amount deposited (Rs.) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Interest and Penalty 1,11,42,010 38,84,105 Assessment years 2014-2015 Honble Mumbai High Court

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence, reporting under clause 3(viii) is not applicable.

(viii) (i) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans have been applied, on an overall basis for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate companies or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate companies or joint ventures.

(ix) (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of, the Company during the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud of material significance by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the company.

(xi) The company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiii) (a) The Company has an Internal Audit System commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

(b) The reports of the internal auditor for the financial year 2023-2024 were considered by us in forming our opinion regarding the audit

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company and also reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xv) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company is not required to be registered as Non-Banking Financial Company or Housing Finance Company as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a core investment as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The company not incurred cash loss during the financial year. The cash loss during the immediately preceeding financial year was Rs. 16.03 Lakhs.

(xvii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xix) The company is not required to spend any money under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause (xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xx) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

M/s. Karwa Malani Kalantri and Associates & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No-136867W CA Sagar R Malani Partner Membership No. 145049 UDIN: 24145049BKFYFD9603 Place: Nashik Date: 29/05/2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THAKKERS GROUP LTD (Formerly known as ASIAN FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Thakkers Developers Limited as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

M/s. Karwa Malani Kalantri and Associates