Open₹19.08
Prev. Close₹18.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹19.08
Day's Low₹19.08
52 Week's High₹19.08
52 Week's Low₹18.18
Book Value₹325.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.02
P/E0.68
EPS28.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.58
1.58
1.58
1.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.32
46.42
46.59
46.68
Net Worth
51.9
48
48.17
48.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.08
0
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
5E
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.02
0.06
0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-1.12
-2.62
51.46
20.56
EBIT growth
3.64
-11,590.01
-102.62
46.15
Net profit growth
3.69
-15,612.12
-101.94
46.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,825.9
|119.39
|3,26,159.93
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
804
|59.91
|28,220.4
|72.16
|0.81
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
808.25
|244.18
|17,853.03
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
193.45
|13.9
|15,123.43
|618.08
|3.2
|12,384.69
|50.08
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
369.75
|93.61
|12,010.37
|-14.92
|0
|417.48
|34.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Chetan G Batavia
Independent Director
Dhimant N Kakkad
Independent Director
Pravin N Wani
Independent Director
Subhash N Dhoot
Director & CFO
Gauri A Thakker
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shreshthi Ashok Surana
Additional Director
Gaurav Jitendra Thakker
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Thakkers Group Ltd
Summary
Thakkers Group Limited (Formerly known as Asian Food Products Limited) was incorporated in January, 1968. The Company changed its name from Asian Food Products Limited to Thakkers Group Limited in May, 2003. Initially, Company engaged in the activities pertaining to take up agro base industries and plantation as its main operations.Being one of the leading construction and real estate enterprises of Nashik, Thakkers Group has been one of the most reliable name in the city. Over the last 52 years, Thakkers earned its reputation as a leading name in various residential, commercial, retail, agricultural segments and many more. The Group so far developed a vast clientele of over 50,000 happy families through their holistic homes and residential plots developed by them. The Company is engaged in manufacturing & support to agro based products and its allied services and real estate development activities.Thakkers include first BOT project of new Central Bus Station (CBS) with Commercial Complex of 650 shops with MSRTC at Nashik. The commercial project popularly known as Thakkers Buzzr has been recognized as a pilot project by MSRTC. It is the first multiplex in Nashik Divya Adlabs, which unveiled a new era OF cinema entertainment in the city. It is the first township of Manohar Nagar, which promoted modern lifestyle. It has the exclusive colony of bungalows called Bhavsangam. Thakkers Group Limited was the first Company from North-Maharashtra to become Public Limited in 1992. It wa
The Thakkers Group Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thakkers Group Ltd is ₹3.02 Cr. as of 16 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Thakkers Group Ltd is 0.68 and 0.06 as of 16 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thakkers Group Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thakkers Group Ltd is ₹18.18 and ₹19.08 as of 16 Oct ‘24
Thakkers Group Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 4.95%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
