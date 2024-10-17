Summary

Thakkers Group Limited (Formerly known as Asian Food Products Limited) was incorporated in January, 1968. The Company changed its name from Asian Food Products Limited to Thakkers Group Limited in May, 2003. Initially, Company engaged in the activities pertaining to take up agro base industries and plantation as its main operations.Being one of the leading construction and real estate enterprises of Nashik, Thakkers Group has been one of the most reliable name in the city. Over the last 52 years, Thakkers earned its reputation as a leading name in various residential, commercial, retail, agricultural segments and many more. The Group so far developed a vast clientele of over 50,000 happy families through their holistic homes and residential plots developed by them. The Company is engaged in manufacturing & support to agro based products and its allied services and real estate development activities.Thakkers include first BOT project of new Central Bus Station (CBS) with Commercial Complex of 650 shops with MSRTC at Nashik. The commercial project popularly known as Thakkers Buzzr has been recognized as a pilot project by MSRTC. It is the first multiplex in Nashik Divya Adlabs, which unveiled a new era OF cinema entertainment in the city. It is the first township of Manohar Nagar, which promoted modern lifestyle. It has the exclusive colony of bungalows called Bhavsangam. Thakkers Group Limited was the first Company from North-Maharashtra to become Public Limited in 1992. It wa

