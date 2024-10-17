iifl-logo-icon 1
Thakkers Group Ltd Share Price

19.08
(4.95%)
Oct 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open19.08
  • Day's High19.08
  • 52 Wk High19.08
  • Prev. Close18.18
  • Day's Low19.08
  • 52 Wk Low 18.18
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value325.46
  • EPS28.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.02
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Thakkers Group Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

19.08

Prev. Close

18.18

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

19.08

Day's Low

19.08

52 Week's High

19.08

52 Week's Low

18.18

Book Value

325.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.02

P/E

0.68

EPS

28.14

Divi. Yield

0

Thakkers Group Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Thakkers Group Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Thakkers Group Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.09%

Non-Promoter- 0.64%

Institutions: 0.64%

Non-Institutions: 43.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Thakkers Group Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.58

1.58

1.58

1.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.32

46.42

46.59

46.68

Net Worth

51.9

48

48.17

48.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.08

0

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

5E

0

0

Working capital

0.01

-0.02

0.06

0.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-1.12

-2.62

51.46

20.56

EBIT growth

3.64

-11,590.01

-102.62

46.15

Net profit growth

3.69

-15,612.12

-101.94

46.15

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Thakkers Group Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,825.9

119.393,26,159.93627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

804

59.9128,220.472.160.81658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

808.25

244.1817,853.0323.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

193.45

13.915,123.43618.083.212,384.6950.08

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

369.75

93.6112,010.37-14.920417.4834.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Thakkers Group Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Chetan G Batavia

Independent Director

Dhimant N Kakkad

Independent Director

Pravin N Wani

Independent Director

Subhash N Dhoot

Director & CFO

Gauri A Thakker

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shreshthi Ashok Surana

Additional Director

Gaurav Jitendra Thakker

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thakkers Group Ltd

Summary

Thakkers Group Limited (Formerly known as Asian Food Products Limited) was incorporated in January, 1968. The Company changed its name from Asian Food Products Limited to Thakkers Group Limited in May, 2003. Initially, Company engaged in the activities pertaining to take up agro base industries and plantation as its main operations.Being one of the leading construction and real estate enterprises of Nashik, Thakkers Group has been one of the most reliable name in the city. Over the last 52 years, Thakkers earned its reputation as a leading name in various residential, commercial, retail, agricultural segments and many more. The Group so far developed a vast clientele of over 50,000 happy families through their holistic homes and residential plots developed by them. The Company is engaged in manufacturing & support to agro based products and its allied services and real estate development activities.Thakkers include first BOT project of new Central Bus Station (CBS) with Commercial Complex of 650 shops with MSRTC at Nashik. The commercial project popularly known as Thakkers Buzzr has been recognized as a pilot project by MSRTC. It is the first multiplex in Nashik Divya Adlabs, which unveiled a new era OF cinema entertainment in the city. It is the first township of Manohar Nagar, which promoted modern lifestyle. It has the exclusive colony of bungalows called Bhavsangam. Thakkers Group Limited was the first Company from North-Maharashtra to become Public Limited in 1992.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Thakkers Group Ltd share price today?

The Thakkers Group Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thakkers Group Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thakkers Group Ltd is ₹3.02 Cr. as of 16 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thakkers Group Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thakkers Group Ltd is 0.68 and 0.06 as of 16 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thakkers Group Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thakkers Group Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thakkers Group Ltd is ₹18.18 and ₹19.08 as of 16 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Thakkers Group Ltd?

Thakkers Group Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 4.95%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thakkers Group Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thakkers Group Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.09 %
Institutions - 0.64 %
Public - 43.26 %

