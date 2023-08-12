Thakkers Group Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
The company, with its experienced and knowledgeable Directors, has been making all efforts to ensure its proper growth.
The efforts are mainly in the direction of weighing various available options for investments of investible surplus.
The Directors are confident that the company will soon begin to show result-oriented performance.
|For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of
|Thakkers Group Ltd
|(Earlier known as Asian Food Products Limited)
|Chetan Giridharlal Batavia
|Gaurav Jitendra Thakker
|Director
|Director
|DIN-00400700
|DIN-01587854
|Place: Nashik
|Date: 12/08/2023
