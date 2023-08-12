iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thakkers Group Ltd Management Discussions

19.08
(4.95%)
Oct 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Thakkers Group Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The company, with its experienced and knowledgeable Directors, has been making all efforts to ensure its proper growth.

The efforts are mainly in the direction of weighing various available options for investments of investible surplus.

The Directors are confident that the company will soon begin to show result-oriented performance.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of
Thakkers Group Ltd
(Earlier known as Asian Food Products Limited)
Chetan Giridharlal Batavia Gaurav Jitendra Thakker
Director Director
DIN-00400700 DIN-01587854
Place: Nashik
Date: 12/08/2023

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.