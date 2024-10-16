Thakkers Group Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.08
0
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
5E
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.02
0.06
0.25
Other operating items
Operating
-0.09
-0.11
0.06
0.22
Capital expenditure
1.18
0.25
0.07
0.87
Free cash flow
1.08
0.13
0.14
1.09
Equity raised
93.54
93.71
93.71
93.77
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.17
1.7
2.65
1.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
100.79
95.55
96.51
96.16
