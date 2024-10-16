iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thakkers Group Ltd Balance Sheet

19.08
(4.95%)
Oct 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Thakkers Group Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.58

1.58

1.58

1.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.32

46.42

46.59

46.68

Net Worth

51.9

48

48.17

48.26

Minority Interest

Debt

43.64

30.59

1.99

5.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.2

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

95.74

78.59

50.16

54.09

Fixed Assets

51.33

32.73

22.59

19.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

81.59

36.63

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-39.01

9.22

27.57

34.79

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.12

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

33.11

27.81

30.68

37.48

Sundry Creditors

-0.39

-0.33

-0.2

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-71.85

-18.26

-2.91

-2.69

Cash

1.82

0.02

0.01

0

Total Assets

95.73

78.6

50.17

54.1

Thakkers Group Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Thakkers Group Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.