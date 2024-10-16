Thakkers Group Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.58
1.58
1.58
1.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.32
46.42
46.59
46.68
Net Worth
51.9
48
48.17
48.26
Minority Interest
Debt
43.64
30.59
1.99
5.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
95.74
78.59
50.16
54.09
Fixed Assets
51.33
32.73
22.59
19.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
81.59
36.63
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-39.01
9.22
27.57
34.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.12
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
33.11
27.81
30.68
37.48
Sundry Creditors
-0.39
-0.33
-0.2
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-71.85
-18.26
-2.91
-2.69
Cash
1.82
0.02
0.01
0
Total Assets
95.73
78.6
50.17
54.1
