Thakkers Group Ltd Board Meeting

19.08
(4.95%)
Oct 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Thakkers Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia to consider approve and to take on record of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Thakkers Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that pursuant Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia to consider approve and to take on record of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Thakkers Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024.
Board Meeting14 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
This is to inform you that the Company at its Board Meeting held on March 14, 2024 decided as follows: 1. Approval of change in Registered office of the Company subject to approval of shareholders w.e.f. April 15, 2024. 2. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, April 08., 2024. The Board Meeting started at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 5.45 P.M. This is to inform you that the Company at its Board Meeting held on March 14, 2024 decided as follows: 1. Approval of change in Registered office of the Company subject to approval of shareholders w.e.f. April 15, 2024. 2. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, April 08, 2024. The Board meeting started at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.45 P.M.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Thakkers Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia consider approve and to take on record of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with limited review report. With reference to above annexed herewith the unaudited Financial Statements along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter End 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Thakkers Group Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

