Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Thakkers Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia to consider approve and to take on record of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Thakkers Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that pursuant Regulation 47 read with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company to inter alia to consider approve and to take on record of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Thakkers Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Company at its Board Meeting held on March 14, 2024 decided as follows: 1. Approval of change in Registered office of the Company subject to approval of shareholders w.e.f. April 15, 2024. 2. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, April 08., 2024. The Board Meeting started at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 5.45 P.M. This is to inform you that the Company at its Board Meeting held on March 14, 2024 decided as follows: 1. Approval of change in Registered office of the Company subject to approval of shareholders w.e.f. April 15, 2024. 2. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, April 08, 2024. The Board meeting started at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 05.45 P.M.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024