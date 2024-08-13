To,

The Members,

THAKKERS GROUP LTD

(Earlier known as ASIAN FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED)

7, Thakkers, Near Nehru Garden, Nashik 422001

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 56th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

We are thrilled to share some significant updates regarding Thakkers Group Ltd that mark important milestones in our journey.

Firstly, we are delighted to announce that the trading allows on BSE from April 10th, 2023. This development reflects our commitment to maintaining transparency and providing our stakeholders with opportunities to participate actively in our companys growth.

1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & RESULTS:

a. FINANCIAL STATEMENT:

During the year company has started business operations by investing the funds in different area as per the objects of the Company. The reflections from the investments prima facie will starts from the Financial Year 2023-24.

Particulars Year Ended 31.03.2024 Year Ended 31.03.2023 Income 876.78 49.61 Profit Before Tax (PBT) 503.73 (16.94) Provision of Taxation 93.50 (16.94) Taxes for Earlier Years (Net) 0.00 0.00 Deferred Tax 19.90 0.00 Mat Credit Entitlement 0.00 0.00 Profit After Tax (PAT) 390.33 (16.94) Add/(Less) Prior Period Adjustment 0.00 0.00 Add/(Less) Other Comprehensive Income 0.00 0.00 Profit After Tax (PAT) 390.33 (16.94) Add: Balance of Profit brought forward 444.88 446.57 Balance available for appropriation 503.21 444.88 Appropriations 0.00 0.00 Balance Carried to Balance Sheet 503.21 444.88

b. OPERATIONS AND PROSPECTS:

Company have marching to their object of Hospitality, Real Estate & constructions etc.

c. DIVIDEND:

With a view to conserve resources, your Directors have thought it prudent not to recommend any dividend for the financial year under review

d. UNPAID DIVIDEND & IEPF:

The Company has not transferred any amount to the Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) as Company had not declared any dividend in past 7 years and no amount is lying in Unpaid Dividend A/c of the Company.

e. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserve.

f. REPORT ON PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES:

During the year under review, your Company did not have any subsidiary, associate and joint venture company.

g. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review. Hence, the requirement for furnishing of details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act or the details of deposits which are not in compliance with the Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

h. PARTICULAR OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The details of transactions/contracts/arrangements referred to in Section 188(1) of Companies Act, 2013 entered by the Company with related party (ies) as defined under the provisions of Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013, during the financial year under review, are furnished in Form AOC-2 and is attached as Annexure I and forms part of this Report.

i. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE

EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo etc. are furnished in Annexure II which forms part of this Report.

j. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Pursuant to Regulation 17 to 27, clause (b) to (i) of Regulation 46 and Para C, D & E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), 2015, the corporate governance report together with Auditor certificate on compliance of the same is annexed hereto and marked as Annexure III And Management Discussion and Analysis report as Annexure IV

k. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, extract of the Annual Return for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023 as referred in Section 92(3) in MGT-7 format on the below mentioned web-address:- www.asianfoodproduct.in.

l. PARTICULARS OF INVESTMENTS, LOANS, GUARANTEES AND SECURITIES:

The Company has not made any loans, guarantees and investments covered under section 186 of the Act.

m. DISCLOSURES UNDER SECTION 134(3)(L) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Except as disclosed elsewhere in this report, no material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position, have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

n. DISCLOSURE OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

2. MATTERS RELATED TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

a. BOARD OF DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the Financial Year Mrs. Gauri Abhishek Thakker has resigned the Board as Woman Director and from the position of CEO w.e.f. 30th of September, 2023 & Mrs. Karishma Gaurav Thakker was appointed as Woman Director and CEO of the Company. Members had approved the same in Annual General Meeting which were held on 30th September, 2023.

i. Retirement by rotation

In accordance with the provisions of the Act, none of the Independent Directors were liable to retire by rotation.

As per the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Gaurav Jitendra Thakker is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment. The Board of Directors recommends the re-appointment of Mr. Gaurav Jitendra Thakker as a Director of the Company. The detailed profile of Mr. Gaurav Jitendra Thakker, recommended for reappointment is mentioned in the Notice for the AGM in pursuance to Secretarial Standards-2 and Regulation 36 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

b. DECLARATIONS BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received the following declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that:

They meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Act, read with the Schedules and Rules issued thereunder, as well as of Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations.

In terms of Rule 6(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar.

In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties.

In terms of Regulation 25(9) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has ensured the veracity of the disclosures made under Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations by the Independent Directors of the Company.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

3. DISCLOSIRES REALTEED TO BOARD, COMMIITTEES AND POLICIES:

a. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors met 8 times during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

The details the meetings of the Board and its Committees held during the year under review are stated in the Corporate Governance Report Annexure III.

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards in respect of all the above Board meetings.

b. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee of Directors was constituted pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as follows:

Mr. Suhash N. Dhoot - Chairman Mr. Pravin N. Wani - Member Mr. Gaurav J. Thakker - Member

For details of the Audit committee meetings held for the financial year 2023-24 and powers & role of the Audit Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report Annexure III.

During the year under review, all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

c. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors was constituted pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as follows:

Mr. Dhimant N. Kakkad - Chairman Mr. Pravin N. Wani - Member Mr. Subhash N. Dhoot - Member

For details of the Nomination & Remuneration committee meetings held for the financial year 2023-24 and powers & role of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report Annexure III.

In terms of the applicable provisions of the act, read with the rules framed thereunder and the SEBI Regulations, the Board has placed a policy for appointment, removal and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Managerial personnel and also on Board diversity, succession planning and Evaluation of Directors. The remuneration paid to Directors, KMP of the company are as per the terms laid down under NRC Policy of the company.

The salient features of the Remuneration Policy and changes therein are attached as Annexure III and the Remuneration Policy is available on Companys website and can be accessed in the link provided herein below: www.asianfoodproduct.in.

d. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of Directors was constituted pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as follows:

Mr. Pravin N. Wani - Chairman Mr. Gaurav J. Thakker - Member Mr. Chetan G. Batavia. - Member

For details of the meetings held for the financial year 2023-24, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report in Annexure III.

e. VIGIL MECHANISM POLICY FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

The Board of Directors of the Company has, pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, framed "Vigil Mechanism Policy" for Directors and employees of the Company to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to employees and Directors from any victimization on raising of concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any, financial statements and reports, etc.

The employees of the Company have the right/option to report their concern/grievance to the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations.

f. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board of Directors of the Company has designed Risk Management Policy and Guidelines to avoid events, situations or circumstances which may lead to negative consequences on the Companys businesses, and define a structured approach to manage uncertainty and to make use of these in their decision making pertaining to all business divisions and corporate functions. Key business risks and their mitigation are considered in the annual/ strategic business plans and in periodic management reviews.

g. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF DIRECTORS, COMMITTEE AND BOARD:

The Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, and of the directors individually, as well as the evaluation of all the committees i.e. Audit, Nomination and Remuneration, Stakeholders Relationship, Committee of Directors.

The Board adopted a formal evaluation mechanism for evaluating its performance and as well as that of its Committees and individual directors, including the Chairman of the Board the exercise was carried out by feedback survey from each directors covering Board functioning such as composition of Board and its Committees, experience and competencies, governance issues etc. The separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual directors including the Chairman of the Board who were evaluated on parameters such as attendance, contribution at the meeting etc.

h. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

During the year under review, pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, as the company does not fall under the threshold mentioned in Section 135, Hence Company not liable to do its Corporate Social Responsibility Expenditure.

4. AUDITORS AND REPORTS

The matters related to Auditors and their Reports are as under:

a. OBSERVATIONS OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ON ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024:

The observations / qualifications / disclaimers made by the Statutory Auditors in their report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 read with the explanatory notes therein are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further there is no qualification made by the statutory auditor of the Company and issued unmodified opinion.

b. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024:

Provisions of Section 204 read with Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, mandates to obtain Secretarial Audit Report from Practicing Company Secretary. CS Ashok Surana, had been appointed to issue Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report issued by CS Ashok Surana, Practising Company Secretaries in Form MR-3 for the financial year 2022-23 forms part to this report. The said report does not contain any observation or qualification requiring explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

c. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

M/s. S.S. Dhoot & Company, Chartered Accountants is the Internal Auditor of the company& the reports are reviewed by Audit Committee time to time.

d. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s Karwa Malani Kalantri & Associates (Firm Registration No. 136867W), Chartered Accountants, appointed as the Statutory auditors of the Company by the Board. Board recommends to regularize & appoint them for further period of Five years till the conclusion of AGM to be held in the F.Y. 2026-27.

Their appointment was subject to ratification by the Members at every subsequent AGM held after the AGM held on September 15, 2022. Pursuant to the amendments made to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 effective from May 7, 2018, the requirement of seeking ratification of the Members for the appointment of the Statutory Auditors has been withdrawn from the Statute. Hence the resolution seeking ratification of the Members for continuance of their appointment at this AGM is not being sought.

The Company has received written consent and certificate of eligibility in accordance with Sections 139, 141 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules issued thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force), from M/s Karwa Malani Kalantri & Associates, Chartered Accountants. Further, they have confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) as required under the Listing Regulations.

e. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, the Company is not required to maintain Cost Records under said Rules.

f. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY STATUTORY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12):

There were no incidences of reporting of frauds by Statutory Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

4. DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY:

As per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation, 2015, Company formulate the Dividend Distribution Policy. Accordingly, the policy was adopted to set out the parameters that would be taken on account by the Board. The policy is available on website of the Company www.asianfoodproduct.in.

5. OTHER DISCLOSURES:

Other disclosures as per provisions of Section 134 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are furnished as under:

a. DISCLOSURE OF ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL:

No orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which can have impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

b. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the Board of Directors hereby confirms that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit/loss of the Company for that year;

iii. proper and sufficient care was taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis

v. the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi. proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively;

c. DISCLOSURE REGARDING INTERNAL COMPLAINTS COMMITTEE:

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 the company has received Complaints which are enunciated below:

Sr. No. Number of Complaints received Date of receipt of Complaints NA NA NA

d. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 43(a)(ii) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

e. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 54(1)(d) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

f. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 62(1)(b) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has not issued equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act read with Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

g. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 67(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the year under review, there were no instances of non-exercising of voting rights in respect of shares purchased directly by employees under a scheme pursuant to Section 67(3) of the Act read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

h. DISCLOSURE OF PROCEEDINGS PENDING OR APPLICATION MADE UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 :

No application was filed for corporate insolvency resolution process, by a financial or operational creditor or by the company itself under the IBC before the NCLT.

i. DISCLOSURE OF REASON FOR DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF TAKING LOAN FROM BANK AND AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT :

There was no instance of onetime settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

6. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND APPRECIATIONS:

Your Directors take this opportunity to thank the customers, shareholders, suppliers, bankers, business partners/ associates, financial institutions and Central and State Governments for their consistent support and encouragement to the Company.